ROMNEY — Jayden Kerns is a middle schooler who has been an active basketball player at Capon Bridge Middle School, who just also happens to be a Type One diabetic. Type One diabetes means that her body cannot manufacture insulin, the normal hormone produced by the pancreas to utilize sugars and other carbohydrates in the body. In this case, insulin must be introduced directly by either injections or pump therapy at the present time. For a year Jayden has had the use of an insulin pump since being diagnosed with Type One diabetes.
This past summer, Jayden attended Kamp Kno-Koma held at the Greenbrier Youth Camp near Frankford, WV. Their mission is to serve as a non-profit organization with the goal of providing Camp Kno-Koma, a summer camping experience for children with diabetes in and around the state of West Virginia. It allows children and youth to do the normal camping activities that all young people enjoy. Add to that the knowledge that they are not alone and develop friendships and share information with one another.
The Romney Lions Club, with the assistance of all Lions Clubs in this district, offer scholarships to this camp for all youth who 1) are diabetic, 2) would like to attend a week long camp and 3) apply to the Lions Club for a scholarship.
Jayden was one who the Romney Lions were more than happy to sponsor. She had a great time and hopes to go again. If anyone knows of a young person who is diabetic and would like more information they are welcome to contact the Romney Lions Club directly or Lion Pam Francis, who is a local diabetic educator, or Lion Roy Knight, who has been a Type One diabetic for fifty years.
