ST. GEORGE — West Virginia’s future, her children, discovered new opportunities, built skills, experienced responsibility, made new friends, had fun, learned and grew at the Governor’s Youth Opportunity and Adventure Camps.
Attending from Hampshire County the week of July 14-20 were John and Meila Miller. Attending July 21-27 were Hayden Craig, Kaydence Roy, and Hailey Craig.
Four camp sessions, each 6 days, kept the 7- to 12-year-old boys and girls busy and active in purposeful activities from sunrise to bedtime. Home-cooked meals served family style were a highlight of every day.
Other favorite activities were the creek walk, swimming and sports. More than twenty different activities were offered including dance/drama, music, reading and writing along with archery, crafts, bracelets and hiking.
VISTA volunteers served as counselors. Campers came away from summer with new games to play and new skills to take into their lives back home today and in their adult lives.
