I recently learned that there are 2 kinds of summer vacations.
There’s the relaxing kind where you go to the beach, lake or mountain and take in the beauty of your natural surroundings. Those types of vacations rarely have much of a schedule. Often, we lose track of time as we slow down and go with the flow.
Then, there’s the kind of vacation where you spend the entire time on the go. You move from one attraction to the next, intently keeping a schedule so as not to miss anything.
That’s the type of trip where upon the traveler’s return they mutter, “I need a vacation to recover from my vacation.”
This summer we took the latter. Although, I’ll forever cherish the memories our family made together as we traipsed around Universal Studios and Disney World in Florida’s summer heat, I wouldn’t describe the vacation as relaxing. It was rewarding, of course, but restful it wasn’t.
We averaged about 7 miles of walking each day as we traveled between rides and attractions in each park. In order to avoid waiting in long lines of 60 minutes or more, we diligently worked to honor the window of time given to us for each of our Fast Pass selections.
Thus, we spent some of our vacation saying things like, “Ok, we’ll do the Mine Train between 11:05 and 12:05 and then travel to Buzz Lightyear between 2 and 3 before catching Space Mountain at 4.”
For the record, we’re not great schedule keepers in our normal day-to-day life. In fact, I’d say we spend much of our time just winging it.
Feeling rushed and making detailed plans isn’t something that any Savage enjoys. After about 5 days of theme park busyness, our son, who is by far the least likely of all of us to be hurried, asked, “Can’t we just go back to that nice room we got and relax?”
I told him we could after his sisters met just a few more princesses.
I pointed out that we weren’t quite as bad as the lovely British family we met on the bus one morning. Their father made a spreadsheet for their trip.
He distributed it amongst all his family members so they’d have detailed plans and could keep their schedule for the entire 2 weeks of their vacation. His adult daughter bemoaned that he was taking it a little too far.
I chuckled and agreed with her. I’d have a Savage revolt if I even attempted to learn how to make a spreadsheet for our vacation.
Besides, in the end, we didn’t need a spreadsheet to enjoy the happiest place on earth. It was an amazing experience that gave our family memories we’ll each carry for a lifetime.
Maybe I was wrong about there being 2 types of vacations. After all, whether you spend time relaxing or on the go, maybe, as its been said, the only vacation there is, is the one you’d regret never taking.
