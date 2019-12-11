Over the weekend, I finally caught the commercial on TV. After its 30 seconds of airtime, I turned to my husband and asked, “This is what all the hullabaloo’s about?” Sometimes, I think people are just looking for ways to be offended.
The commercial shows a husband giving his seemingly fit wife a very expensive piece of exercise equipment for Christmas. The first time she uses it she reports being nervous, but then documents her yearly journey of riding this bike in her living room.
At the end of the commercial, it’s the next Christmas. She’s showing her husband the videos she made of herself on the bike, and she says to him, “A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me.”
For this, social media erupted with comments about sexism and body shaming. The company was called “tone deaf,” and people declared they’d never purchase one of their bikes. For the record, they cost over $2,000. Those commercials are probably selling as many exercise bikes as the commercials of Santa driving a new Mercedes-Benz are selling luxury cars with a big red bow.
Questionable marketing aside, I believe a commercial showing a husband giving his obviously fit wife an exercise bike is probably spot on. My husband has given me plenty of Christmas gifts over our 25 years together that have left me scratching my head.
For example, there was the time he gave me pajama bottoms 3 sizes too big, because he thought I needed room to move when I slept. Then, there are the many CDs of bands he likes or that I’ve never heard of that he’s given me and kept in his own car.
Just this year, for my birthday, he gave me a bumper sticker with such questionable messaging that I couldn’t help but ask who he purchased it for.
I’m always grateful when he goes to a local shop and asks someone who knows me, “What do you think my wife would like?”
Even after seeing the commercial, I still wouldn’t want a $2,000 piece of exercise equipment. Not because I’d be offended that my loving and caring husband values my physical and mental health, but because that seems like an awful lot of money to spend on what would eventually become a clothes drying rack.
However, it would give us another place to stack things besides on our treadmill, which is currently overflowing with boxed up hand-me-downs and discarded toys.
This Christmas, the Savage goal is to not be swayed by ads to buy things we really don’t want or need. We learned that lesson years ago from Zu-Zu pets. Talk about commercials aside, this Christmas, we plan to exercise caution with gift giving.
