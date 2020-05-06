Spring has arrived. As many families continue the transition to remote work and schooling, making physical activity a part of that daily routine can provide many health benefits.
Here are some tips to help keep your family moving, while practicing social distancing.
According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, children should be getting at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. This should include a variety of cardiovascular, muscle-strengthening and bone strengthening activities.
Everyone is transitioning to a new at-home schedule, and physical activity should be incorporated into that at-home schedule, just like school work and other important activities.
Make sure to use the most current rules of social distancing when being physically active. It is encouraged to be physically active outside when possible, but again social distancing practices should be followed.
A powerful example for your child is to be active yourself. Go for a family walk, a run or bike ride each day or enjoy spontaneous dance parties. Pick activities that your family enjoys and just move!
Reducing the amount of screen time each day will automatically make your children engage in more physical activity. You can also utilize active screen time as well. There are a ton of online physical activity resources that you can enjoy as a family.
Make it fun for everyone. These are stressful times for everyone, and physical activity is a great way to improve your overall physical and mental health. Doing fun, engaging physical activities will help lower anxiety and stress levels.
Source for recipes: University of Vermont Extension Service
Sweet and Sour Pork Chops
- 6 pork chops, loin or shoulder
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 Tbsp. cooking oil
- 3/4 cup pineapple juice
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
Mix ginger, salt, pepper, paprika and flour. Coat both sides of chops in this mixture. Brown chops in cooking oil. Mix pineapple juice, vinegar and maple syrup. Pour over meat; cover and cook over low heat 1 hour or until chops are tender.
Ranch Chicken Salad
- 1/2 cup Ranch dressing
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 8 oz. cooked chicken, diced
- 1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped
- 1 med. onion, finely chopped
In small bowl, mix dressing and mustard until well blended. In large bowl combine remaining ingredients. Add dressing and toss until evenly coated. Cover and chill for 2 hours before serving to blend flavors. Serve over a bed of lettuce.
Glazed Meat Loaf
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup crushed saltines
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. rubbed sage
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1-1/2 lbs. ground beef
- 3/4 cup ketchup
- 6 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground mustard
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Pat meat mixture into an ungreased 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 50 minutes.
Combine the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, and nutmeg; spread over top. Bake 15 to 20 minutes longer or until meat is no longer pink and a meat thermometer reads 160°F. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Yield: 8 servings.
Miniature Chicken Pot Pies
- Vegetable cooking spray
- 1-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken
- 1 can (10-1/2 oz.) cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 of a 16 oz. pkg. frozen mixed vegetables, thawed (about 1½ cups)
- All-purpose flour
- 1 pkg. (12 oz.) refrigerated biscuits (10 biscuits)
- 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 350. Spray 10 (2-1/2-inch) muffin tin cups with the cooking spray. Stir the chicken, soup and vegetables in a medium bowl. Sprinkle the flour on the work surface. Roll or pat the biscuits to flatten slightly.
Press the biscuits into the bottoms and up the sides of the muffin cups. Spoon about 1/3 cup chicken mixture into each biscuit cup. Lightly press the chicken mixture down so it’s level. Top each with about 2 teaspoons cheese. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown and the cheese is melted. Let the pot pies cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Yield: 10 pot pies
Slow-cooker Mustard Barbecued Pork
- 1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1-1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground red pepper
- 1 pork pot roast (4 lbs.)
- 1 cup yellow mustard
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1-1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Stir together first 6 ingredients. Rub brown sugar mixture over roast; place roast in a lightly greased 3 to 4 qt. slow cooker. Whisk together mustard and next 3 ingredients.
Pour mustard mixture over top of roast. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours (or on high 4 to 6 hours) or until meat shreds easily with a fork. Let stand 15 minutes. remove to a large bowl and shred with 2 forks and stir.
All pork cooks differently, so more mustard can be added, if desired. Yield: 10 to 12 servings.
Thai Chicken and Sesame Noodles
- 1 cup prepared Oriental Sesame Salad dressing, divided*
- 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into cubes
- 2 Tbsp. each honey and peanut butter
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
- 8 oz. pasta cooked and drained. Use thin spaghetti, bow ties or penne
- 1 cup thinly sliced carrot sticks
- 1 cup thinly sliced celery
- Parsley for garnish
Pour 1/3 cup of the dressing over chicken in medium bowl; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour to marinate. Mix remaining 2/3 cup dressing, peanut butter, honey and pepper. Set aside.
Drain chicken from marinade, place in skillet; discard marinade. Add carrots and celery to chicken in skillet. Cook on medium high heat about 8 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Add cooked pasta and peanut butter mixture. Stir to combine in skillet; heat through. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
*Note: If unable to locate Oriental Sesame Salad dressing, the following may be substituted: 1 cup prepared Italian salad dressing, 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds, and 1/2 tsp. ginger. Mix all ingredients well.
Apple Pound Cake
- 2 lbs. apples, thinly sliced
- 5 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2-1/2 cups sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 2-1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 350. Spray 10-inch tube ban. Combine apples, 5 Tbsp. sugar, and cinnamon. Set aside. In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, oil, eggs, juice, baking powder, vanilla, and salt. Beat until blended. (Batter will be heavy.)
Spoon half of the batter into pan. Top with half the apples. Repeat with remaining batter and apples. Bake until top of cake is brown and firm, about 1 hour and 45 minutes. Cool on rack for 90 minutes. Remove from pan. A confectioner’s sugar glaze works well on cake.
Classic Hummus
- 1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp. ground red pepper
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Drain chickpeas reserving 1/4 cup of liquid. Place all ingredients in blender, cover. Process until smooth, adding reserved liquid until desired consistency. If it seems dry, a bit of olive oil can be added. Will keep for 3 days refrigerated.
