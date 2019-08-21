It’s that time of year again where students begin to settle into their school routine of classes, homework and sports. With that includes healthy packed lunches that are nutrient rich and safe for your child to eat. Packing a healthy lunch for your child to eat during lunch improves their attention during class, overall behavior throughout the day and delivers sufficient energy.
Lunch should provide an individual with 1/3 of the nutrients that the body needs for the day. When packing lunch it is important to choose foods from all 5 food groups; fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy. Having your child consume a variety of foods during lunch will keep the child focused and remain fuller for a longer period of time.
Choosing fruits and vegetables that are bright in color, along with the variation of food throughout the week, will spark and encourage the child’s interest in eating a healthier lunch. When packing a lunch there are a few major nutrition components to include such as a source of protein, grain, fruit, vegetable, and calcium. An example of a healthy lunch would be a peanut butter sandwich on whole grain bread served with carrots, an apple and a carton of low-fat milk. When packing lunches, it is important to remember to keep food safe by having an insulated lunch box which includes an ice pack to keep the food cold until lunch time. Make packing lunch a fun activity between you and your child by having them assist in the food selection process. It will be a good family bonding experience for all.
Apple cinnamon sandwich
4 slices raisin or sandwich bread
1/4 cup low fat cream cheese
3 Tbsp. chopped apple
2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
2 Tbsp. chopped celery
1 tsp. cinnamon
Lay out bread slices. Combine cream cheese, apple, walnuts, celery and cinnamon. Mix well. Spread filling on two slices of bread. Top with other slices.
Turkey Rolls
2 flour tortillas
2 tsp. mayonnaise
2 slices thinly sliced deli turkey
1/2 cup shredded lettuce
2 Tbsp. shredded cheese, any type
Lay out tortillas. Spread with mayonnaise. Layer turkey slice, lettuce and cheese onto tortillas. Roll up and wrap.
Fruit Salad Medley
1 (11-oz) can mandarin oranges
2 cups sliced strawberries
1 cup sliced bananas
1/2 cup apples peeled and sliced
1 cup mini-marshmallows
Drain oranges, reserving liquid. In large bowl, combine all ingredients, except marshmallows. Add liquid from oranges to mixture and toss. Cover and chill about an hour. Toss in marshmallows before serving.
Vegetable Pizza
1 package low-fat crescent rolls or whole wheat tortillas
4 ounces nonfat cream cheese
1⁄4 cup nonfat mayonnaise
1⁄2 cup nonfat sour cream
1⁄2 teaspoon dried basil (or thyme)
1⁄2 cup broccoli, chopped
1⁄2 cup cauliflower, chopped
1⁄4 cup green pepper, finely chopped
1⁄2 cup carrot, finely chopped
1⁄3 cup low-fat shredded cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 350 F.
Unroll the crescent rolls and place them on a baking sheet to bake. Bake for 10 minutes.
Mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream and basil until smooth.
Spread mixture on the cooled crescent rolls.
Sprinkle the chopped vegetables and shredded cheddar cheese on top of the cream cheese mixture. Serve immediately.
Chicken Salad
2 1/2 cups chicken breast (cooked, diced)
1/2 cup celery (chopped)
1/4 cup onion (chopped)
2 tablespoons pickle relish
1/2 cup light mayonnaise
Combine all ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Awesome Granola
3 cups oatmeal (uncooked)
1/2 cup coconut (shredded or flaked)
1 cup pecans (chopped, walnuts or peanuts)
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup margarine (liquid)
1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2/3 cups raisins
Heat oven to 350 F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, except raisins, mix well. Bake in 13x9 inch baking pan at for 25- 30 minutes or until golden brown. Stir every 5 minutes. Stir in raisins. Cool thoroughly. Store in tightly covered container.
Granola Bars
1 cup honey
1 cup peanut butter
3 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup carrot (grated)
1/2 cup coconut
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel and grate the carrots. Put the honey and peanut butter in a large saucepan. Cook on low heat until they melt. Remove the pan from the heat. Turn off the burner. Add oatmeal, raisins, carrots, and coconut to the saucepan. Stir well, and let it cool until you can safely touch it with your hands. Put the mix in the baking pan. Press the mix firmly into the bottom of the pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Cut into 24 bars.
Classic Tuna Sandwich
Pouch of tuna
2 tsp mayonnaise
Chopped pickles
Salt and pepper to taste.
Drain tuna, combine ingredients. Serve on whole grain bread.
Other easy options
Turkey sandwich on whole grain bread served with carrots with low-fat ranch, chopped apples and a bottle of water. Celery slices with peanut butter served with low-fat yogurt and a glass of skim milk. Peanut butter and jelly on whole grain bread served with a banana, low-fat cheese and a bottle of water
