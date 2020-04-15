With a stay-at-home order in place across West Virginia and a majority of the United States, one West Virginia University physical activity expert suggests it’s a critical time to add exercise to your daily routine to strengthen your immune system and manage stress during the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic, said Eloise Elliott, Ware Distinguished Professor at the WVU College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences.
Elliott also acknowledged that April is National Move More Month and encouraged citizens to engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day.
“There are many benefits of movement, especially in moderate to vigorous physical activity, and some of those that are especially important in this critical pandemic time include strengthening your immune system and managing stress, and protecting your long-term health.”
“Research has shown that people who regularly exercise have a lower incidence of infection that those who are inactive, and physical activity also reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones that may also protect against illness. Also, physical activity simply boosts your mental health and just makes you feel better.”
“Physical activity helps in reducing the risk of developing health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, some cancers and obesity. For children especially, being active every day can help improve their health-related fitness (cardiorespiratory endurance, building strong bones and muscles).
“If you are a parent you know that some children just innately move all the time, but others need some encouragement and motivation to be physically active, especially now with all the screen devices that allow for communicating with friends, playing games and watching endless hours of entertainment. Take a closer look at the amount of screen time hours in which you and your family members engage.”
“You don’t need expensive equipment or someone else to be the role model. Anyone can support and encourage family members to be physically active. Besides the typical outdoor activities such as walking, biking, playing yard games, etc, don’t forget that doing chores around the house also count, too – a good lesson for children. But as a previous teacher, mother of four and grandmother of seven, I know good ideas from others are very helpful as well. With the internet and social media outlets, those ideas are being posted every day."
All recipes provided by the University of Vermont Extension Service:
Whole Wheat and Oat Yeast Rolls
- 1-1/4 cup milk
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1/3 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees)
- 1 Tbsp. active dry yeast
- 3-1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 5 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 2/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 3 cups unbleached or all-purpose flour
Lightly oil a large bowl and set aside. Warm milk and buttermilk in a saucepan until hot to the touch. Place the oats in a large bowl and pour the warm milk mixture over them. Set aside.
Pour the water into a small bowl and sprinkle on the yeast. When the oat mixture has cooled, stir in the yeast. Using a wooden spoon, stir in 2 cups of the whole-wheat flour. Beat hard for 1 minute. Cover the bowl and let rise for an hour. Beat the soft butter into the mixture, then add maple syrup and egg. Stir in the remaining 1½ cups whole wheat flour. Cover and let rise for 10 minutes.
Now start adding the all-purpose flour about 1/2 cup at a time until the dough becomes too stiff to beat. Turn the dough onto a floured surface and begin kneading, gently at first, using flour as needed to prevent sticking. Knead for a good 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and fairly elastic. Place in the oiled bowl and turn to coat the entire surface. Cover and let rise until about double in size, about an hour.
Break off golf-ball sized pieces of dough and shape into balls. Grease muffin pans and place a ball in each cup. These can also be placed, almost touching, on a buttered baking sheet. Let rise and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Yield: about 2 dozen rolls.
Slow Cooker Best-Ever Roast
- 1 beef chuck shoulder roast (3 to 5 lbs.)
- 1 can (10-3/4 oz.) cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
- 1 pkg. dry onion soup mix
- 4 to 5 medium potatoes, unpeeled and quartered
- 4 cups baby carrots
Place the roast in the slow cooker. If necessary, cut it in half to fit in the cooker. Combine the can of soup and the dry soup mix in a bowl and pour over roast. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours. Add the potatoes and carrots to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours. Yield: 6 - 8 servings.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
- 2 lbs. chicken wings
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Garlic Parmesan Wings
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, freshly grated or pre-grated
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 2 Tbsp. freshly chopped parsley leaves
Buffalo Wings
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup hot sauce
- 1 Tbsp. honey or brown sugar
Honey BBQ Wings
- 1 cup BBQ sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
- 2 tsp. siracha or hot sauce (optional)
Remove tips of chicken wings and split at the joint. Pat the chicken wings dry with a paper towel. In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with 1 Tbsp. baking powder and a dash of salt and pepper. Transfer to air-fryer basket and place in the air fryer. Cook at 375F for 25 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through cooking time. Increase the temperature to 420F or highest setting and bake for another 5 minutes or until the skin is crispy and brown. Remove from air fryer and immediately toss in wing sauce of choice. To make Garlic Parmesan wings: Cook garlic in butter then turn off the heat and pour it into a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients along with the wings to the bowl and toss. To make Buffalo wings: Cook butter with garlic for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and pour into a large bowl. Add hot sauce and salt. Stir in wings. To make Honey BBQ wings: Simmer all ingredients in a small pot or pan. Transfer to a bowl and toss in wings. Pat the chicken dry: Be sure the wings are completely dried through. This will help the baking powder stick to the skin and result in a super crispy texture. No Oil Needed: This is my absolute favorite part about air frying chicken wings. That’s right, no oil needed. The oil from the chicken wings will break down and when combined with the salt and baking powder, will form a crunchy crust that is to die for. Air-frying Method: The wings are first air-fried on medium heat to cook the interior and then the heat is turned up to 400°F to crisp up the skin. The result is chicken wings that are soft and tender on the inside and super crispy on the outside.
Slow Cooker Ham and Bean Soup
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 3 stalks celery
- 4 med carrots
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 medium smoked ham hocks
- 1 lb. dry 16 bean mix
- 2 whole bay leaves
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. chicken base or bouillon
- Salt and pepper to taste
The night before, rinse the beans, pick through and remove any stones or debris. Place in a large container, cover with double the amount of water and refrigerate overnight. Dice the onion, carrot, and celery. Mince the garlic.
Place all four in the bottom of the slow cooker. Nestle two ham hocks down into the vegetables. Pour the soaking water off of the beans and rinse again. Pour the drained beans into the slow cooker on top of the vegetables and ham hocks. Add the seasoning (2 bay leaves, 1 tsp. thyme, 1 tsp. oregano, 1.5 Tbsp. chicken base and a few cranks of black pepper).
Add 6 cups of water, give everything a light stir to distribute the seasoning a bit but don’t disturb the vegetables or ham hocks. Secure the lid on top of the slow cooker and cook on high for 4 to 6 hours or until the beans are soft and have absorbed most of the water.
Stir the soup and remove the ham hocks. Pick any meat off of the ham hocks and return it to the soup. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Serve hot with any garnishes you like.
Chocolate Banana Muffins
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3 medium bananas, mashed
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 cup unsweetened baking powder
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with sugar until creamy. Add egg and vanilla. (If you are using a stand mixer, just add the bananas whole and let the mixer mash them. Add flour, baking powder, and baking soda.
Divide the batter in half. To one half of the batter, mix in the baking cocoa. Prepare cupcake pans with non-stick spray. Drop 2 Tbsp. of the plain batter in each muffin cup. Add 2 Tbsp. of chocolate batter into each cup.
Bake in a 350-degree oven for 16 to 18 minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack. Store in air tight container for up to 4 days or freeze in zipper freezer bags for a month. A nice change for breakfast. Yield: about 18 muffins.
Cobb Salad
- 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 head romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
- 12 oz. cooked chicken, diced
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese
- 5 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped chives
In a jar, shake together vinegar, mustard, and oil and season with salt and pepper. On a large platter, spread out lettuce, then add rows of hard-boiled egg, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with dressing, and garnish with chives.
Chicken Noodle Casserole
- 12 oz. uncooked wide egg noodles
- 1/4 cup butter, divided
- 1 cup finely chopped celery
- 1 cup finely chopped onions
- 1 cup finely chopped carrots
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 3 cups shredded cooked chicken
- 1/2 cup Italian style panko crispy bread crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350. Spray bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook and drain the noodles as directed on the package. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the celery, onions, carrots and garlic for 6 to 7 minutes or until tender.
Add 2-1/2 cups of the chicken broth along with the thyme and pepper to the pan and bring it to boiling. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ½ cup of broth to the flour and whisk until smooth. Stir into the hot broth in the pan. Simmer and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until the mixture thickens slightly.
Remove from heat and stir in the cream and chicken. Combine the noodles and the chicken mixture until well mixed and place in the baking dish. Cover and bake 30 to 35 minutes or until casserole is heated through. While it is cooking, melt the remaining two tablespoons of butter in an 8- inch non-stick skillet.
Add the bread crumbs and stir frequently until golden brown. Remove from heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle over baked casserole.
