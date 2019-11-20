Hope everyone is enjoying slow time. It sure does get dark early in the evening and much lighter in the morning. It is a lot better for the children that catch the school bus early and workers that go to work.
The Bean Settlement Women’s Group will have a Hunters Pancake Supper in the fellowship hall on Nov. 24 from 5-7 p.m. It will include pancakes, biscuits, gravy and other breakfast items. Freewill offering. Everyone welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 8, the Bean Settlement church group and friends will have their Christmas Dinner at the church fellowship hall after worship service. Bring a covered dish and join us. Everyone welcome.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, Ward, Holly, Marissa, Gracie Simmons and Natalynn Daugherty enjoyed spending this past Saturday together shopping at the Country Club Mall in LaVale, Md.
Happy birthday to Amy Charlton on Nov. 24 and happy belated birthday to Donna Charlton on Nov.18.
Get well wishes to all that are sick. Deepest sympathy to all those that have lost loved ones.
Until next time. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.