Two weekends ago we attended a professional conference in southern West Virginia. As we left the conference center on Friday afternoon, our car began making a horrible grinding noise. By the time we drove the short distance to our hotel, the noise worsened, an engine light came on, and a distinct smell of overheating was present. Sure enough, after examining the shredded belt under the hood, we found ourselves needing a tow. The car’s a hybrid, and the local garage couldn’t fix it. The following morning it was towed to a dealership 70 miles away.
Now because I married a man whose ring tone for many years was Monty Python’s “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” I searched for the silver lining in our situation. First, my husband’s coworker was also attending the same conference. She and her husband were an absolute godsend. They took us to the garage, drove us to supper, and brought us home the next day.
Amid dealing with the giant headache of our car’s mechanical issues, we found great joy in the camaraderie, fellowship and laughter shared with good friends. Had our car not broken down, we may not have spent that time together. What a terrible loss that would’ve been.
The fact that we would be without our car for a week and would need to travel 2.5 hours the following weekend to retrieve it didn’t seem all that bad. After all, we had an extra vehicle at home, we weren’t stranded alone along a desolate roadway when the belt broke, and the fall foliage in the West Virginia hills would make for a nice family road trip.
Thus, this past Saturday, we loaded our 2 youngest Savages into our Jeep and headed out to pick up our car. Gilligan’s 3-hour tour doesn’t hold a candle to our trip. About halfway to our destination our Jeep started malfunctioning. Luckily, we were able to pull off the highway into the parking lot of a rural gas station before the thing completely petered out. That’s where our 4th grader learned about the ins and outs of the towing business.
After a 6-hour ordeal that included a ride in a tow truck, a failed repair attempt, and coasting into the nearest dealership we could find, she also got a glimpse into the new car sales industry. A trip that started in a 2007 Jeep ended in a brand-new SUV. Again, I feel blessed that a bad situation wasn’t worse. After all, our daughter proved her daddy isn’t the only Savage who looks on the bright side as she declared, “I can’t wait to tell my teacher about this adventure.” o
