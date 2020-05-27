Although the driverless vehicle research has been nearly halted, based on an article from MSN News, the idea of creating a trustworthy vehicle to ferry folks around, as well as make deliveries, is still very much in the making.
Autonomous vehicles will be the thing of the future if manufacturers have their way about it. There are just more bugs to work out and more research that needs to be done.
The idea of getting into a vehicle that I don’t have complete control of is not a pleasant thought.
But that’s understandable. After all, control is the key when it comes to traveling from point A to point B, no matter how far or how short the distance.
I personally have to be very comfortable with a person, know and trust them a lot before I will ride with them in a vehicle.
But, we’re still only in the beginning stages as far as driverless cars are concerned. Still, there are companies that have such vehicles on the road, testing out their abilities and accurateness.
“Autonomous driving research was derailed, in part, by a death in Arizona. In March 2018, one of Uber’s autonomous vehicles killed a pedestrian in Tempe. Many companies temporarily took their cars off the road, according to the MSN News article.”
However, the idea is still to hopefully have passengers in a driverless vehicle possibly by the end of 2021.
But no worries, a large number of drivers have been getting used to the idea for the past number of years.
It was just a few years ago that one manufacturer advertised a new vehicle that will park itself. More recently additional companies have added even more features to their marketable vehicle, promoting a car that will warn the driver if the vehicle begins to cross over the center line.
The feature is apparently supposed to keep a driver from hitting a passing vehicle. But it doesn’t stop there.
Some car manufacturers already have cars on the market that will detect a stopped vehicle in front of you, will apply the brakes and bring your vehicle to a stop, thus helping you to avoid an accident.
The deal is, apparently, to get us used to the idea of having a vehicle do certain things for us, whether it be park, brake, keep the car between the lines or whatever. That way, by the time completely driverless vehicles come on the market, we are more and more comfortable with the idea.
And little by little we bite. Before we know it, just like the frog in the kettle, we’re all in.
But that’s pretty much standard for anything that comes our way. Pull us in to an idea, let us test it out and b-i-n-g-o, we’re sold.
That has pretty much also been the way with the current coronavirus and quarantine. In no time flat we were told that there is a dangerous and deadly virus that’s out to get us and before we know it we’re shutting down businesses, schools and even churches. Employees are staying home and many aren’t complaining because of making more to do so than if they were going to work. Once they are able to draw unemployment plus an additional $600 per week, it seems to be a pretty good deal.
Suddenly things have changed. It’s stay home from work and receive a nice weekly bonus. Let students do lessons via virtual classrooms, even doctors are seeing patients by way of Facetime instead of in person.
In addition, churchgoers can now stay home and watch their pastor mainstream live the Sunday service. Better yet, you can even sleep in and watch the service sometime later over the Internet.
What do we have to complain about? It’s all better than before. Or is it? Our kids and grandkids aren’t getting any classroom instruction and there is talk that they may not even go back in the fall. In other words, the biggest majority aren’t learning because with a lack of self-discipline as children and parents either working or not being capable of teaching their children, their educational development will likely suffer immensely.
Now we have the government telling us when businesses can open back up, or if they can, telling us when we can start traveling and going places again and telling workers when they can go back to their jobs. How long does it have to go on this way before we become used to the idea? Already many are still afraid of going out with a mask and without social distancing. When will that change?
Oh yeah, the frog in the kettle idea – Well, it’s been said, if you attempt to put a frog into boiling water it will quickly jump back out. It’s survival! Put a frog in cool water, however, and slowly turn up the heat and it is cooked before it even realizes it.
Maybe we need to test the water and make sure that with what’s going on, our goose is not cooked before we know it.
