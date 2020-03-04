Four continents had waters among 118 entered.
The municipal water category was a battle of California champions with the water judged best in the world for 2020 — Mission Springs Water District in Desert Hot Springs, a multiple medal winner over the years, and 4th-place Santa Ana, also a previous winner. The silver medal was won by Mackay, Queensland, Australia, and the bronze by Ville de Senneterre, Quebec City, Canada. Fifth place was Southwest Water Authority in North Dakota
“The consistency in winners from year to year with different panels of judges validates the choices,” remarked perennial watermaster, Arthur von Wiesenberger. “It also speaks to the impressively high caliber of the waters entered.”
The Best Bottled Water category winners were all new except last year’s gold medal winner, Smeraldina Natural Artesian Water from Sardinia, Italy, taking the silver this year.
The world’s best bottled water in 2020 hailed from Japan along with the 4th- and 5th-place winners. The gold went to Hita no Homare Cosmo Water, Hita, Oita; 4th was Fuji no Hibiki Cosmo Water, Fuji, Shizuoka; and 5th was Koto no Tennensui Cosmo Water, Kyoto. The bronze was the only American water to win — Montana Artisian Water, Kalispell.
The event proves valuable for bottled waters, both carbonated and still. Waters use a win in Berkeley Springs for bragging rights and often redesign their labels to include the medal image. Ten entrants in the 2020 contest sported a medal-decorated label.
The audience was filled with water enthusiasts coming from as far as Australia and world travelers who attend searching out new waters to taste. Twelve media judges spent hours tasting and selecting from waters sourced in 19 states, 5 Canadian provinces and 16 foreign countries.
“Our total of countries over the life of the event is 722 including waters from Tasmania, Turkey, Bosnia, Greece and Australia,” said Jeanne Mozier, an event founder.
Sparkling-water winners were sourced from 3 continents ranging from New Zealand to Grenada. The gold medal went to Voyage Spring Water, Putaruru, New Zealand. The silver was a tie between Antipodes Water, Otakiri, Whakatane, New Zealand, and Mount Pure Sparkling Water, St. George’s, Grenada, West Indies.
The bronze went to a previous winner, Mountain Valley Spring Water Sparkling, Hot Springs, Ark. Another previous winner was Tesanjski Kiseljak, Tesanj, Bosnia, in 4th place and 5th was Azuga, Voluntari, Ilfov, Romania.
Purified water was added as a category in 2001. Many purified waters are municipals bottling their water and that is true for our bronze winner, Hamilton on Tap which first entered the water tasting as a municipal, won and decided to begin bottling their winning water.
The gold medal winner is Waterfy Me of Gaithersburg, Md. Silver is Lesage Water of Lesage, W.Va., which won gold in the past and boasts the medal on its label. Rain Fresh Oxygen-Rich Purified Water of Garland, Texas, tied for 3rd place and Ophora Water, Santa Barbara, Calif., won 4th and is a 2-time previous medalist.
“It was another wonderful year for the longest running and largest water tasting in the world,” said von Wiesenberger. “Berkeley Springs is truly the Academy Awards of water.”
For his decades of service to the water industry, and to the water tasting, von Wiesenberger received the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is sponsored by WaterExpo Guangzhou 2020 and Guangzhou Informa Yi Fan Exhibitions Co. LTD of China.
The crowd was interested in 2 peoples’ choice categories where it was their votes that chose the winners. The packaging category had 11 entrants competing for most alluring. Svalbaroi Polar Iceberg Water from Longyearbyen, Norway, won the gold for the 4th year in a row. Silver went to 2nd – Woter, Nelson, New Zealand. Third was King Island Cloud Juice, Surprise Bay, Tasmania, and 4th was Pura Volcanic, Juan Castro Blanco National Park, Costa Rica, both first-time winners. Fifth is a repeat winner, Antipodes, Otakiri, Whakatane, New Zealand.
Flavored Essence Sparkling Water was a new category in 2018 and the number of entrants doubled this year. The crowd’s favorite was Asarasi Sparkling Tree Cherry Lime from Katonah, N.Y. Second place was Canadian Gold Lemon Sparkling Water, Marchand, Manitoba, Canada and 3rd was
Mountain Valley Blackberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water. Hot Springs, Ark.
Conclusion of the daylong water tasting is the famed “water rush” where the audience is invited to take home hundreds of bottles of water sent as part of the judging.
“I spent about 6 hours arranging all the waters in a display,” Mozier said. “The crowd spent less than 10 minutes making it all disappear.
“It’s like a Tibetan sand mandala,” she laughed. “I was pleased to see our favorite couple from Brooklyn. Peter and Cynthia Lloyd, were here for their 15th year especially for the water tasting – and the rush.”
The twelve media judges selected by Klein Rone included representatives from various regional and national media including television, newspapers and online magazines. They were instructed by von Wiesenberger to look, sniff and taste each water under guidelines similar to those in a wine tasting.
The waters were rated for each attribute including appearance (it should be clear - or slightly opaque for glacial waters), aroma (there should be none), taste (it should taste clean), mouth feel (it should feel light), aftertaste (it should leave you thirsty for more). Waters were tasted in four separate flights over two days.
“The judges’ job is crucial and so is their training,” said Mozier. “We present all our judges with a diploma designating them as a Certified Water Taster.”
Mozier also noted an exciting part of this year’s event – Business Insider Television spent 3 days filming, interviewing and absorbing the event.
“The major shift in our event this year was the addition of voting by judges on tablets,” said Mozier. “Of course, we had paper back-up just in case.” The use of tablets speeded up the announcement of winners to being almost immediate after the judges finished.
