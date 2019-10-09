Two airplanes passed over this section just south of and in sight of the people of Romney Saturday shortly after one o’clock p.m. They were going toward Washington and were rather high up but the noise of their engines could still be heard.
Gus Shannon was called to Baltimore Monday on account of the illness of his mother, Mrs. W. A. Shannon, who was taken to a hospital there from Springfield, Saturday.
By order of the president all lot owners in Indian Mound Cemetery are requested to pay to the treasurer, B. T. Racey, all lot assessments and those who have not paid for their lots to do so by Nov. 1. It has been requested that a financial statement be published in The Review by the 1st of November.
50 Years Ago — October 8, 1969
An invitation is extended to the public to attend the sixty-first anniversary preaching rally and dedication of the Romney Christian Church.
West Virginia still leads the nation in Vietnam battle deaths and in the number of military personnel serving in Vietnam in proportion to population, Congressman Ken Hechler said today.
The Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division noted today that West Virginia hunters will be afield Oct. 11, as hunting of squirrels, grouse, wild turkeys, raccoons, geese, ducks, and gallinules opens statewide.
40 Years Ago — October 10, 1979
Six confirmed cases of rabies have occurred in the Kirby-Short Mountain-Dunmore Ridge area of Hampshire County and one in the Durgon area of Hardy County during August, September, and October. Animals infected were five raccoons, one skunk and one cat.
Miss Vanessa Smoot, daughter of Jesse and Sue Smoot, Shanks W. Va., has been selected as an entrant in the 1980 Miss West Virginia Pageant to be held at the Middletown Mall, Fairmont. The pageant will select W. Va.’s Representative to the Miss U.S.A Pageant nationally televised on CBS-TV during April.
Gov. Rockefeller dedicated a new bridge at Milleson’s Mill on Oct. 3. He directed local Springfield youngsters in cutting the ribbon on the $1.6 million Milleson’s Mill Bridge across the South Branch of the Potomac River. Also present at the dedication were State Road Commissioner, Charles Miller, State Senator William J. Oates, and Delegate William T. Milleson, who was instrumental in obtaining funds for the project.
30 Years Ago — October 11, 1989
State health officials are finding an alarming increase in the number of West Virginia homes with radon levels exceeding the DEA recommendations according to Dr. George Lilley Jr., acting administrator of the State Health Division.
Senator Robert C. Byrd has been named the recipient of the 1989 W. Va. Humanities Award. The award is presented annually by the Humanities Foundation of W.Va. to an individual in the state who has significantly contributed to the humanities and humanities education.
The Hampshire County Board of Education has received a grant of $8,321 to be used in working to meet the needs of migrant children in the area. Two teacher aides and one migrant interpreter have been hired to assist the migrant children with any academic problems and help them in adjusting to the local school environment.
20 Years Ago — October 6, 1999
Last Saturday’s early morning chill found vendors setting up their booths and stands at the Apple Harvest Festival in Burlington. The chill soon gave way to a late summer warmth and the quiet gave way to the noise of thousands of people who decided to take in the annual event.
The city of Romney is moving closer to seeing the reality of a teen center. According to Mayor Hoy Shingleton, the proposed teen center should be completed before the end of next year.
Monday was Breast Cancer Awareness Day and local cancer survivors gathered with guests at the Hampshire County Courthouse for a special ceremony. A wreath, commemorating the numerous cancer survivors around the county as well as the world, was hung on the front courthouse entrance during the event.
10 Years Ago — October 7, 2009
Shopping for a new outfit can be fun, or frustrating, but for members of the Augusta Volunteer Fire Company 3, getting a new outfit could be lifesaving. Company 3 recently received a federal $40,356 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) to help its firefighters purchase new uniforms.
The second annual Founder’s Day Festival is full of events, entertainment and activities. Organizers are making last minute plans and changes.
More than 50 cancer survivors attended the 10th annual Hampshire County Cancer Coalition luncheon Monday held at The Bottling Works. The event began with the annual hanging of wreaths to recognize Breast Cancer Month. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.