SEPT. 5th – 8th
West Virginia's premier music & arts festival returns
Valley Fusion Festival is back for a massive 4th year. VFF is a fully immersive festival experience, focusing on collaboration, community and the creation of new art. The festival has returned to the Buffalo Gap Retreat in 2019 with 2 days and 3 nights of fusion fun.
With 2 stages and nearly 30 local and nationally touring musicians, live art gallery, fire spinning and flow art, food, drink, artisan and craft vendors, collaborative workshops and kids activities, yoga and massage therapy and camping both nights (cabins are also available to rent).
Tickets (includes camping), $45-$90 presale and $65-$100 at the gate. Kids 15 & under are free. This is a BYOB event with valid ID. Buffalo Gap Retreat, 229 Cool Creek Rd, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
SEPT. 7
Dakota Karper & Artisan’s Market at the River House
Join the community on the first Saturday of every Month for The River House’s open-air Artisans Market. This Month Joy Bridly will be showcasing her pottery from 10 – 4 p.m.
Also Dakota Karper one of West Virginia's premier Appalachian old-time fiddlers and vocalist will perform Saturday evening, 7 - 9. Tickets $10 at the door, $7 in advance, 17 and under free.
SEPT. 14
Golden Oldies
Travel back to the pop rock sounds of the early 1960s with a performance by Chris Montez and then the Crests featuring the voice of Tommy Mara.
The bands are rounding out the year of the Tri-State Concerts rock-and-roll series.
Doors open at 6:30; Allegany High School at 7:30 p.m.
Individual tickets are not sold for the shows. You can buy general seating to both remaining concerts for $68. The other concert will be in October, titled We've Only Just Begun - Carpenters Remembered starring Michelle Berting Brett. For ticket info visit tri-stateconcerts.com/rock_ticketinfo.html.
SEPT. 14
Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival
The 2nd Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival will take place in the whimsically decorated festival grounds located on S. High Street.
Events and attractions will include art exhibits, hands on kid-friendly demonstrations and musical performances to be held throughout the day. A variety of food will also be on hand or relax with a mimosa at the Hampshire Co-Op’s wine bar. New this year will be a puppet show at 2 p.m.
SEPT. 15
Just Ducky
Sure, it's a fundraiser, but there's bound to be a lot of cheering, groaning and shouting going on at Riverview Farm on River Road between 1 and 3.
"Ducks on the South Branch" will launch for the 4th time with proceeds benefiting the Artists Co-op in Romney. Vendors, music and food will be on hand.
You can adopt a duck for $5 (or "quack pack" for $25) from any co-op member. Try Anderson's Corner if you're not sure you know a co-op member.
The prizes start at $500 for 1st and run down to $25 for 40th with the last-place duck backer winning a T-shirt.
SEPT. 21
Cory and Heather Wharton perform at the River House
Cory Wharton and Heather Twigg are two wandering bluegrass musicians that traveled vastly separate musical paths in life. They agreed to play a show together in Frostburg, MD. It was clear that Cory's guitar rhythm and distinct vocal style melted right into Heather's soulful fiddling and beautiful, high lonesome harmonies. For more info visit theriverhousewv.org
SEPT. 22
Pan Jammin’ Steel Drums
Pan Jammin’ Steel Drums, directed by Fred Kesner will again kick-off the Highland Arts’ 47th season with a concert at WVU-Potomac State Church-McKee Arts Center. 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Sept. 27-28
CB celebrates founders
You can party with the entire town of Capon Bridge during the annual Founders Day Festival on the last weekend of the month.
The 12th annual event includes live music, good food, kids’ activities, exotic animal exhibits, living history and crafts all weekend.
The annual Friday-night concert with Rain Crow kicks things off at 6 p.m. On Saturday you can experience apple butter making and a lumberjack contest. Sunday includes a chili cook-off, 5k run, cornhole tournament and car show.
SEPT. 28
Folk legends ‘The Folk Legends’
The Folk Legends might on the surface seem to be a pretentious name, but it very well may be the only name appropriate for the collective talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty, and Jerry Siggins. These 3 men have been involved with music from the great Folk Era since the actual days of the great Folk Era. Concert at WVU-Potomac State Church-McKee Arts Center. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35/$30 in advance
SEPT. 28
Double your pleasure; two food fests in Winchester
The Valley Health European Festival features the tastes, sights and sounds of Germany, Italy and the British Isles—and new for 2019, Greece. Guests enjoy traditional music, dancing, crafts and other entertainment, while sampling the unique food and beverages of each country. 11:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. Festival Passport, $30 (includes admission, four food tastings and one non-alcoholic beverage), general admission $10 (food and beverages available for purchase on an à la carte basis), child admission (2-12) $5.
Explore the unique restaurants and breweries that dot the Winchester and Frederick County landscape. From Thai to Indian, German, Italian and Japanese; featuring over 25 restaurants, breweries and food trucks around the city and county so you can explore, create your own adventure and seek out new experiences. Tickets can be picked up in Old Town beginning at 11 am, 1 North Loudoun Street. Tickets $30 — $60.
SEPT. 30
Moorefield Heritage Weekend Car Show
Classic, vintage, modified — whatever they are, these vehicles have been lovingly restored by their owners and now you can experience the love.
It’s the 6th annual Heritage Days Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And don’t forget
Labor Day - Sept. 3
Grandparent's Day - Sept. 8
Miss America Pageant - Sept. 9
9/11 Remembrance - Sept. 9
Constitution Day - Sept. 17
Autumn Equonix – Fall begins - Sept. 23
Rosh Hashanah - Sept. 29
Around the Region
Sept. 1: Cacapon Homecoming, Cacapon State Park, south of Berkeley Springs. Games and food to celebrate the extended family of Cacapon State Park.
Sept. 7: Deep Creek Lake Arts and Wine Festival, Garrett County Fairgrounds, McHenry, Md. Wine pairing dinner Friday night. Festival noon—6 Saturday.
Sept. 12-15: 51st annual Treasure Mountain Festival, Franklin. Country Store Opry, walking tours, flea market, music, beard and moustache contest, storytelling and more.
Sept. 13-14: Music in the Mountains Old Time Festival, Pocahontas County Opera House, Marlinton. Besides performances by groups like Born Old and the Elk River Ramblers, there’s banjo and fiddle contests Saturday afternoon.
Sept. 19-20: National Hunting and Fishing Day, Stonewall Resort, Roanoke. Two days of hands-on outdoor activities for the entire family.
Sept. 21-22: West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival, Camp Muffin, Morgantown. West Virginia wineries, food that goes beyond the normal fair fare and music for 2 solid days; artisans too.
Sept. 26-28: 30th annual astronomy weekend – Dark Sky Treasures, Blackwater Falls State Park, Free. Daytime workshops, nighttime star parties, guest speakers.
Sept. 27-29: 31st annual Leaf Peepers Festival, throughout Tucker County. Besides blazing colors on the trees, a 2k/5k run, pet show, photo contest, inflatable amusements, duck race, Appalachian Food and Craft Fair.
Sept. 27-29: 66th annual Heritage Weekend, throughout Hardy County. A countywide, unique festival that offers crafts, music, food, along with featured homes and building tours.
Sept. 27-29: 44th annual Mountain Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Kearneysville. Nearly 200 artists and crafters from 24 states will be showing their wares and demonstrating their skills each day. Live bluegrass bands Saturday and Sunday. West Virginia wines and crafts beers are available for tasting.
Sept. 26-29: 78th annual Buckwheat Festival, Downtown Kingwood. If you look closely at the schedule, you’ll realize this is the Preston County Fair, complete with livestock judging and overlaid with buckwheat and sausage meals, including a buckwheat pancake eating contest. It’s 4 days of country fun.
Sept. 28: 15th annual Chili Cook-Off, Downtown Martinsburg. Compete or taste. It’s your call.
Sept. 28-Oct. 6: 83rd Mountain State Forest Festival, Elkins. Perhaps West Virginia’s biggest festival with events from strongman to symphony orchestra, parade, country and bluegrass concerts, Irish road bowling, crafts, quilts, horse show and more.
