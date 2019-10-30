Hope Christian Church and United Methodist Church will have a trunk-n-treat on Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Ruritan Meeting is Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. It is our annual Appreciation Night. Come by for dinner and to learn more about our very active Ruritan.
Capon Bridge Library Children’s Story Hour at 11 a.m. for Oct. 30, the book is “The Night Before Halloween” and our craft will be painting pumpkins and we will have a party. On Nov. 6, the book will be “If You Give a Pig a Pancake” and the craft will be making pancakes. Then on Nov. 13, the book will be “How to Babysit Grandma” and the craft will be making play dough. The library will be closed the 9th, 10th and 11th for Veterans Day weekend. The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes. The raffle for November is for our Thanksgiving basket. Tickets are now available at $1 each or 6 for $5. For information about the book for November, contact the library.
The book club will meet Nov. 26 at 6:30. At the River House: Oct 31, Trick-Or-Treating with Live Music by Pink Neighbor, 6 to 8 p.m.; Nov 2, Artisans’ Market, 10 to 4, Art for All, 12 to 3 p.m., Long Point String Band, 7 to 9 p.m., $7 in advance, $10 at the door, 17 and under free; Nov. 3, Memoir Writing Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Artist Reception Jo Ann Tooley, 3 to 4 p.m., The River House Community Chorus, 5 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 4, Yoga in the Gallery, 6 to 7 p.m., $10, and bring your own mat; Nov. 7 Drawing Club, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.; Nov. 8, Open Mic Night, 6 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 9, Art for All, 12 to 3 p.m., project is making painted leaf critters, Slow/Fast Old Time Jam, 6 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 10, Camera Club, 2 to 4 p.m., The River House Community Chorus, 5 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 11, Yoga in the Gallery, 6 to 7 p.m., $10, bring own mat. Alcohol Anonymous meets every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center and Narcotics Anonymous meets there at 6:30 pm on Wednesdays.
American Legion is hosting Karaoke with Tony Sealock Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. to midnight. On Nov. 9from 12 to 4 p.m. there will be a Gun Bash; $10 donation, must be 18 to attend with valid ID. On Nov. 10, there will be a Veteran’s Day Brunch from 11 to 2 p.m. Veterans eat free, non –Veterans $5 donation.
