The approaching holidays present many opportunities to get together with our neighbors and friends. Taking the time to connect and reconnect enriches lives. Sometimes a simple conversation makes all the difference. With so many activities available, it is easy to celebrate with new friends and old friends, or just hang out and celebrate the holiday season. Enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday and as we move toward Christmas, let’s remember to include our friends and neighbors in our family get-togethers,
Capon Bridge Library will be presenting the Nov. 27 Children’s Story Hour at 11 a.m. The book will be “The Night Before Thanksgiving,” and the craft will be a Thanksgiving craft. Snacks will be served. The Library is closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. The Dec. 4 Story Hour will feature Delegate Ruth Rowan. She will read, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and the project will be a Grinch’s heart. In addition, she will be presenting to the Library a West Virginia Flag that has flown over the Statehouse in Charleston. Santa will make an appearance and free books will be distributed to the children. The Dec. 11 story will be “If You Take a Mouse to the Movies.” The project will be Christmas Trees. The book club will meet on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and the book selection will be “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. In addition, they need strands of clear lights and plug-in candles for the windows. They are continuing to collect blankets, towels and bed sheets for the HC Animal Shelter and food for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry.
Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Annual Tree Lighting at the Library on Dec. 6 around 5:30 or 6 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. Local churches will present a live Nativity Scene and the River House Community Choir will perform Christmas carols all evening. Sponsored by the Capon Valley Ruritan, this crowd-pleasing annual event promises to be a memorable one.
The raffle for December will be chosen especially for the children. This raffle is free and everyone is invited to come by to see what will be included in the basket. The Library is also a drop-off point for Toys for Tots and will be received until Dec. 12. The toys will be distributed at the Amazing Grace Food Pantry Party on Dec. 20. More details on this event next time.
At the River House: Nov. 30, The Chocolate House (An open mic for young performers), 6-8 p.m.; Open Old-Time Jam, (Cat and the Fiddle) 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 1, Memoir Writing Group, 1–3 p.m., The River House Community Choir, 5-6 p.m.; Dec. 2, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat; Dec. 5, Drawing Club, 6:30–8 p.m.; Dec. 6, Open Mic Night, 6–9 p.m.; Dec. 7, Holiday Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Old-Time Band Workshop (held at the Cat and Fiddle) 3:30 – 5 p.m., $35.00, Bill Wellington Concert, 7-9 p.m., $7 in advance, $10 at the door/17 and under free; Dec. 8, Artist Meet and Greet, Liberty View Quilt Shop, 1-2 p.m., Camera Club, 2-4 p.m., The River House Community Choir, 5-6 p.m.; Dec. 9, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat.
The 7th Annual Christmas Festival of Lights will open Nov. 30 at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Children are invited to bring an ornament to hang on the tree during the opening ceremonies. Light refreshments will be served including hot chocolate and cookies. This is a drive-thru event with over 200 light displays that is open daily through Jan. 1 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tune in your car radio to sing along with the corresponding music or take a stroll and enjoy the sights and sounds of the event. A great family tradition continues right here in Hampshire County.
American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge will be cooking up some wings for Wing Monday. The wings are priced at $.70 each. These tasty chicken wings are available to eat in or take out and everyone is invited to come by for lunch or dinner.
West Virginia Buck Firearms season opened on Nov. 25. Stop by Capon Valley Market or Just Pawn It for your license. Good luck and be safe.
Alcohol Anonymous meets every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center and Narcotics Anonymous meets there at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Nov. 30 is Stay at Home Because You are Well Day. This might be a good time to catch up on things that need to be done around the house – change the smoke detectors, rake some leaves, or simply sit by the fire and enjoy the warmth from the hearth. Nov. 30 is also Small Business Saturday. Explore your local businesses for some unique gifts and support your community. Make it a girl’s day out and connect with friends close to home.
Dec. 1 is National Pie Day. Why not prepare a traditional apple or pumpkin, or branch out and create a one-of-a-kind pie to wow your friends and family?
Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Day. Another opportunity to honor the selfless service of the men and woman who honor our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.