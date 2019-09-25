It was during 8th-grade algebra class that I first began to get confused about the questions that were being presented on tests.
Not that I had never been confused before, but on this particular test we were given 2 particular questions that could not be answered with a matter of fact answer.
Part 1: “It takes 1 man 7 days to build a house. Can 7 men build the same house in 1 day?” Considering the skills of each man were equal, one would think it might be logical to answer “yes,” particularly for an 8th-grader’s logic.
Part 2: “It takes 1 ship 7 days to cross the ocean. Could 7 ships cross the same ocean in 1 day?” Talking with students and teachers today, it seems that such questions have become the norm over the years.
I’m talking about the kind of questions that have no right or wrong answer. Questions that are apparently asked to make a student think, or so I am told.
My question is, if there is no right or wrong answer, how does an instructor grade the answer? If a student gives his or her opinion regarding the question, who is to say whose opinion is right and whose is wrong? But over the years I have come to the conclusion — and might I say I am not alone — that right or wrong is not the issue. In fact, that’s just it. There is no right or wrong answer.
Over the years right and wrong has quickly fallen to the wayside just like black and white. There seems to be no right or wrong anymore. It’s all about whatever a person thinks or however a person feels about a subject, an issue or an answer to a question.
Our society tends to want nothing defined in black or white any more; it’s all gray. Right isn’t right and wrong isn’t wrong any longer. God knows we don’t want to tell a child that he or she is wrong. To do so may cause emotional harm to the poor child. It may stunt a child’s growth or be a cause for counseling somewhere down the road.
My question is — and this one can be answered specifically — how is a child supposed to learn right from wrong or whether an answer is true or false if there is no right or wrong answer? I personally thank God that I grew up in a time when right and wrong were defined — a time when yes meant yes and no meant a resounding no.
Amazingly enough, my parents raised 15 children and did so without counselors or Ritalin. If we asked if we could do something or if we could go somewhere, it only took being told “no” one time and we understood the definition of that little 2-letter word very well. If mom or dad spoke, we knew better than to challenge them, and it was because of respect and not because of fear.
We grew up on a church pew, learned the Golden Rule and were taught reverence for God, an appreciation for our fellow man and patriotism toward our country. But today we live in an anything goes society. No right or wrong, no respect for one another and definitely no consideration given to God or country.
I liked being graded on a right or wrong answer. At least that way I learned to know the difference between the two.
First published Sept. 24, 2014.
