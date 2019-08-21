Last week, our son attempted to bound onto our front porch by taking the 1st 2 steps in one leap. He lost his footing and fell, forcefully hitting his knee on the ledge of the 2nd step.
After he got to his feet and hobbled to a nearby porch rocker, I doctored his wound and surveyed the bruising. I joked that he’d most certainly live and that amputation wouldn’t be necessary. Then, I reprimanded him for attempting such a task in his slides, reminding him his footwear wasn’t adequate to run and jump in.
The very next day, we were leaving his middle school’s back-to-school night in a rush. I was hurriedly running to the car so as to get to our oldest daughter’s soccer scrimmage. We were going to be late, even by typical Savage standards.
As I was jogging, I began to hop over a curb. The only thing is, I lost my footing and my flipflop. My exposed right foot solidly hit the concrete curb, and I fell face first into the grassy area in front of the school.
I immediately experienced a sharp pain in my right big toe. Within a few hours, it was clear that my toe was broken.
My husband couldn’t resist pointing out, with a grin, that my shoe choice wasn’t adequate footwear for running and jumping. For years he’s argued that flipflops, slides, cute sandals and our oldest daughter’s beloved Crocs, shouldn’t even count as shoes.
He contends they don’t provide enough support for active or outdoor activities, and are merely a fancy version of bedroom slippers. He’s more of a function-over-fashion kind of guy.
Maybe worse than falling and breaking my toe, is having to admit that in this one specific instance, my husband’s right and I’m wrong. Boy, acknowledging that still hurts as bad as the throbbing in my foot.
However, when the shoe fits, you wear it.
Our son, whom I believe felt quite vindicated, couldn’t resist chiming in to agree with his dad.
They say karma is like a rubber band. You can only stretch it so far before it comes back and smacks you in the face, or in my case, the big toe.
After all, our son could rightfully argue that when I made light of his tumble earlier in the week, I had no idea what it felt like to lose a shoe and topple full force into an obstacle. You never really know what another person is feeling until you put on their shoes and walk around in them. The same must be true for donning similar flipflops and falling down.
Either way, both Savage males are happy to know that I’ll be sporting a firm, supportive orthopedic shoe for the next few weeks. There goes all the plans I had for the wedges in my closet.
Oh well, much to my husband’s chagrin, recuperating from one little fall won’t permanently curb my footwear choices.
