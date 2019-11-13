I know people get nervous about driving in the city. I get that. There are too many cars, too many pedestrians and too many people honking their horns and shouting expletives out of their windows.
Trust me, driving in a city puts me on edge, too.
But this whole driving-around-Hampshire-County thing has really ratcheted up my nerves. If I had nervous energy driving in a downtown area, it’s nothing compared to cruising around this county.
There are just so many things to take into consideration: Making it safely around curves, keeping an eye out for wildlife with a death wish, fighting the perpetual inner struggle that consists of me trying to simultaneously admire the fall foliage while not accidentally driving off the road and trying not to feel intimidated in my rinky-dinky car when big trucks zoom past me driving like a wuss.
That’s something people don’t talk about: peer pressure when driving. I drive the speed limit. I like to be safe. Unfortunately the people who are driving behind me probably don’t appreciate my motivations.
I don’t usually give in to peer pressure, but this is an instance in which I want to fit in with the crowd. I can just imagine people blowing past me, driving the speed limit, in my car with Virginia plates saying, “Ha, she must live out of town.”
I do live in town. I just drive like a ninny. Cut me some slack. Nevertheless, it makes me want to step on the gas a little bit when I’m driving because I hate the idea of people thinking that I’m incompetent, even though I’m writing an entire column about how I am, in fact, incompetent.
And don’t even get me started on driving at night around here.
I’m not accustomed to the high beams coming around the curves out of nowhere and, of course, those doggone deer. I’m just out here, lah-di-dah, trying to drive on one of these windy West Virginia roads, and these deer are out here just prancing about in the middle of the road, not a care in the world. I feel like I’m an extra in Bambi On Broadway, for Pete’s sake.
I’ll be honest: my car, bless its heart, isn’t the newest or most capable car out on the roads. Both my car and I are in a new environment adapting to new situations, and you win some and you lose some. I tend to be on the losing side often, when people tired of dealing with my slow-to-accelerate vehicle and my Nervous-Nelly tendencies zoom past me in the “pass with care” areas.
At some point here when I know the roads a little better, I will be able to zoom with the best of them (although I use the term “zoom” loosely; my poor car isn’t zooming anywhere, really). At the very least, I won’t be white-knuckling it up and down every mountain and braking like a maniac around every curve.
I know it’ll only get more complicated as we throw snow into the mix, but my little car and I are up for the challenge. As we get more comfortable, feel free to blow past us. We’ll get over it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.