Requests for spaces are coming in from vendors and crafters who were with us last year and new ones joining us for the first time at this pre-Easter show. Some of the returning vendors and crafters are: Lee Whorton, with her hand-made quilted purses, wallets and cross-body bags; Marvin Kurylo and Tom Neal, of The Chapel of the Cross, with religious signs, bumper stickers, plastic bag purses, WV and Christian flags; Rita Scudieri, with her Viva La Diva! line of hand-made bath and body products, such as lotions, shower gels, sugar scrubs and marvelous soaps; Karin Burner, of G’s Wreaths and Crafts, with wreaths, floral arrangements, primitive and wooden items; Dan Oates, with his chair caning and footstools; and Donna Potter, with her wreaths, centerpieces and home decorations.
Some of the new vendors and crafters joining us this year are: James Wysopal, with his hand-made cutting boards, drink coasters, pen and pencil holders, aromatic oil holders, key chain racks, grill scrapers and wall mounts for wall hangings; Anissa Anderson, with her jewelry; and Tina Lee, with her body-care products and goat’s milk soaps.
If you are a vendor or crafter who would like to be included in the show, please contact Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492. They will be happy to answer your questions and send you an application for a spot. These ladies will also be happy to answer any questions the public may have about the show. Please note that this show does not replace the GFWC of Romney Christmas House show, which will be the 1st weekend in November 2020.
The doors to the Bottling Works, located at 426 E Main Street, Romney, WV, will open to the public at 9 a.m., on March 28, 2020, and will close at 4 p.m. The GFWC members, the vendors and the crafters will be looking forward to talking with you, meeting your needs and making your visit a pleasant experience. Come join us, as we anticipate Easter and the coming spring. See you there!
