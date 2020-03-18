With cases of the novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) popping up at an alarming rate across the globe, nudging Gov. Jim Justice to cancel school and school related events last Friday, looking back at the last time there were statewide closings due to health concerns may not be such a bad idea.
Namely, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
When Spanish flu hit West Virginia in the fall of 1918, West Virginia was ordered to report all instances of the highly contagious disease, as well as close public spaces and quarantine the affected individuals.
Despite these precautions coming directly from the West Virginia superintendent of health, over 71,000 West Virginians were reported as having contracted influenza between October 15 and November 15, with the death count over 2,800. The vast majority of deaths were aged 5 to 39. During that 1-year time span, 25 percent of all deaths in the Mountain State were due to influenza.
The nation was being hit from both outside and inside: World War I was taking up inches in every newspaper in the country, but a menace from within crept up and gripped folks on a domestic scale.
On a state level, the Spanish flu hit home. On a local level, folks from Hampshire County were among those suffering and succumbing to the pandemic that was sweeping the nation in the fall of 1918.
Current Hampshire County residents have reflected back on family members that were lost in the rise of the disease. Rae Ellen McKee, originally from Romney but now living in Houston, revealed that her grandfather was one of the locals who passed away after fighting Spanish flu. While records differ, McKee did note that her grandfather, Edgar Scanlon, left behind a farm and a family.
“I do know my grandmother was 21, never remarried, and never removed a locket with his photo in it,” McKee said. “She was buried with it on.”
The Scanlon Farm was in Three Churches, and Edgar Scanlon is buried at Branch Mt. Cemetery. His death date, Nov. 11, 1918, was also Armistice Day, when the globe saw the end of World War I.
Dot Calvert of Romney also had a grandparent who suffered from the pandemic. Her grandmother, Julia Pearl Haines, survived the Spanish flu, although Calvert said that her grandmother was plagued with thought-processing complications as a result of the fever, which raged at a temperature somewhere between 105 and 107 degrees.
“[My grandmother’s] life as a wife and mother forever changed,” Calvert said. “My mother had to become a very strong, independent little girl very quick.”
In the West Virginia Tablet, a publication produced semi-monthly at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, an article on Oct. 15, 1918 gave an “In Memoriam” notice for 2 WVSDB students who fell ill and passed away after contracting the illness. Lina Myrtle St. Clair and Lottie Alee Brown died on Oct. 11 and 12, respectively, from Spanish flu.
The article in the Tablet described the spread of the disease as “striking a rather heavy blow.”
“After it had spread over this section and in the town of Romney, it began to appear among the pupils of this school,” the article read. “About 80 percent of the student body had the disease within the space of 2 weeks, that is about one hundred and eighty-five of the two hundred and twenty had it.
“We shall welcome any discovery or enlightenment that will save us from all such disasters.”
The Review, during the time when Spanish flu flew through Hampshire County, published several notices documenting its spread.
According to an article in the Review from fall 1918, Edgar Triplett, Marshall Pultz, Jesse Haines and William Swisher were among 4 from Hampshire County who died at Camp Lee from complications from Spanish flu.
“The people of this county were shocked last Friday,” the article read, going on to note that the 4 died from “pneumonia, which disease, following an epidemic of influenza, has spread through the military camps of the country, as well as among the civilian population during the past few weeks.”
Another Review notice, weeks later, described the orders from the State Board of Health that “all churches, Sunday schools, pool rooms, soda fountains, etc.” be closed, as well as including a notice for all citizens:
“There is nothing to get excited about at a time like this. Best keep a cool head and use all precautionary measures to avoid the disease.”
A notice published on Oct. 23, 1918 laid out exactly how the flu was affecting the area, listing that physicians were saying that they were looking at a probable 300 cases within 3 miles of Romney, leading to staff shortages at stores and around businesses in the county. It’s in this notice that the real danger of Spanish flu is outlined: the pneumonia, which often followed the grip of the flu, attacking the weak immune system. It was in that week’s paper that the official quarantine order was published as well, closing most public gathering places, including schools.
By the start of November 1918, a follow-up blurb read that the Hampshire County health officer said that within the following several weeks, schools and churches may be able to resume.
With the growing global concern over the spread of the coronavirus, along with the media focus, bogus “cures” and the tracking of the deaths and recoveries, there might be parallels drawn between this mounting issue and the role that Spanish flu played in shaping Hampshire County history.
While there are no positive cases of this virus in West Virginia as of yet, we can be positive that the county has a history of staying strong and growing from challenges that are thrown its way, adding to its rich and varied past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.