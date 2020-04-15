Something like a global pandemic, as awful as it is, should never be given the final word. No matter what, let us never forget, there is always hope.
I recently came across an excellent definition of hope. “Hope is seeing light in spite of being surrounded by darkness.”
As our youngest daughter would eagerly point out, Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter’s headmaster, says, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
Thus, for the past few days, I’ve begun to unfollow some of the negativity and controversy that was littering my social media and taking up too much time on my mind.
In essence, I’ve made a concerted effort to see more light. It hasn’t been that difficult.
In addition to the many good news stories of neighbors helping neighbors and our school districts feeding families, I’ve seen light in the simple daily interactions I’ve now been given with my family.
For example, our youngest daughter has decided to take up playing the jug.
One afternoon, my husband and I were working at our computers, when we kept hearing this weird noise. Upon investigation, we found our 10-year-old with an old ceramic jug just happily blowing and wiggling away.
I laughed, made a “Hee Haw” reference that totally went over her head, and suggested we teach her siblings how to play the spoons and washboard. Although, I think both of our older children are too preoccupied pursuing their own interests to join The Savage Old Time Jug Band.
Our son has lived up to his goal of dedicating all non-eating, sleeping, homework doing hours, to playing video games. I’m not sure if there’s such a thing as Grand Master of Xbox, but if so, he should be in the running.
In fact, last weekend, he emphatically declared, “I’m so happy it’s Easter.” His enthusiasm to celebrate the most significant holiday of our faith was filling me with pride, before he added, “Lent’s over. I no longer have to exercise for 30 minutes before screen time.”
I have a feeling, even after Easter, “He has risen,” is going to take on a whole other connotation in our home.
Our oldest daughter also had a few ideas about our homebound Easter. She insisted we all don our Easter best to sit on the sofa during online church.
I was, again, feeling proud, thinking she was making a statement about not letting the pandemic ruin tradition. Then, she added, “I think I can make a funny TikTok out of it.”
I shouldn’t have been surprised. She’s been spending a lot of time perfecting new dances she’s learned through watching that app. In fact, maybe I should suggest she learn to clog and video herself dancing along while her sister plays the jug.
It’s in moments like these I see light. They don’t fully erase the darkness of this pandemic.
However, they do remind me that this awful thing doesn’t have the power to be the last thing, because if there’s light, there’s hope.
