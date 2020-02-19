THIS WEEK:
Feb. 19-25
Feb. 19
HC Development Authority 10 a.m., Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m., COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Feb. 20
Free community dinner 5-7 p.m., old CBMS. Stroganoff casseroles, green beans, applesauce, dinner rolls, dessert and drinks. Take-outs begin at 6:45 p.m. Cancelled if Hampshire County schools are closed or dismiss early.
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m., Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m., HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m., Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Dementia caregivers workshop 5:30-7:30 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building. Free. “A Walk in the World of Dementia” program focuses on family-nonprofessional caregivers. Register by calling 304-822-4947.
Film club 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all, cancelled if schools are closed for weather that day.
Feb. 21
Romney on the Menu: Theaters 5:30-7 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E. Main St. Rick Schneider describes the Opera House, Alpine Theater and others.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Beginning Knitting 1-3 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. $5. Nancy Judd teaches 3 lessons. Bring 2 size 8 or 9 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight year.
Feb. 22
Chocolate House 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. An open mic for young performers.
Feb. 23
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
Feb. 24
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
HC Board of Health 6 p.m., HC Health Department. Agenda on the website or call the dept., 304-496-9640
Feb. 25
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Open to all. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison will be discussed.
Game Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Slanesville Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Presbyterian Women and Men's Group. Use their cards and board games or bring your own. Call 304-822-0742 for a ride. Coffee and snacks provided.
Looking ahead
Feb. 26-March 3
HC Diabetic Support Group 1 p.m. Wed., Feb. 26, Romney Senior Center. For more info call Pam Francis RN, diabetic educator, 304-813-6588.
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., Feb. 26, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 26, HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 27, CB Ruritan Community Center.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., Feb. 28, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Ethan Sowers pasta benefit dinner 2-8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29, Jean’s (formerly Doodle’s), U.S. 50, Augusta. $10. Bake sale and silent auction too.
HC Board of Education 6 p.m. Mon., March 2, Romney Elementary, School St., Romney. Superintendent honors precede 6:30 p.m. regular session.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m. Mon., March 2, upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 2, Hope Christian Church, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 2, Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
4-H volunteer leaders 6 p.m. Mon., March 2, HC Extension Service, N. High St., Romney
4-H All-Stars 7 p.m. Mon., March 2, HC Extension Service, N. High St., Romney
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m. Mon., March 2, 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: old. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., March 3, USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m. Tues., March 3, Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m. Tues., March 3 Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
AND BEYOND …
School immunization clinics Tues., March 10, CBMS, RMS and HHS. Consent forms at each school or at www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Sunday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Game Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Presbyterian Women and Men's Group. Use their cards and board games or bring your own. Call 304-822-0742 for a ride Coffee and snacks provided.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
