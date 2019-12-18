On Saturday, Dec. 14, Wanda Koontz was among those from the Class of 1968 from Oldtown High School to meet at the home of Betty Holler at Lake Wood and enjoyed a delicious meal. Friday night, Dec. 13, Wanda Koontz and Gale Smith attended a craft party and cookie exchange at the home of Gail Ritchie near Cumberland.
Wrapping up December and the end of the new year, activities at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School are: Dec. 19, Hat Day and holiday crafts from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.; Dec. 20, Santa will visit at 9 a.m. and early dismissal for students; Dec. 23 - Jan. 3, no school for Christmas break.
It’s the time of year that a lot of plastic will be flowing around, so keep it and turn it into the school.
It is less than 10 days until Christmas, and everyone is as busy as a bee. During all this rush we remember that Jesus is the reason for the season and to celebrate his birth. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.
