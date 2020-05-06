I laughed at, “Homeschool Day 1: How do I get a kid transferred out of my class.”
I found humor in, “If you see my kids locked outside, mind your business. We’re having a fire drill.” Finally, here’s one I could really relate to, “My kid asked why he had to do all this stupid work. I told him so he could become a brilliant scientist one day who discovers cures for new viruses and saves parents everywhere….from having to homeschool their children.”
However, as funny as all these posts are, I’m not homeschooling our Savages.
I have lots of friends who’ve chosen to homeschool. They spend so much time researching curriculums and developing individualized plans for each of their kids. They invest a good bit of their own money into school lessons and extracurricular activities.
They make portfolios and keep evidence of instruction and learning. They grade papers and spend hours learning subject matter so they can teach it. It’s a gigantic undertaking.
Calling what we’re doing, “homeschooling,” doesn’t seem to give actual homeschoolers enough credit.
Furthermore, as we celebrate teacher appreciation week this week, it’s good to be mindful that calling what we’re doing, “homeschooling,” doesn’t acknowledge the work and dedication being put forth by our kids’ teachers.
When West Virginia’s governor first closed schools, parents watching the press conference were informed of his decision before many of the educators within West Virginia’s classrooms.
Without skipping a beat, these teachers quickly rallied and began developing distance learning plans for every child within their class.
Some kids could receive instruction online and plans were developed. Some kids didn’t have reliable internet or a computer or a printer at home, and so paper packets were made for them.
Of the children receiving paper packets, some didn’t have transportation to pick them up from school, so delivery plans were made. This has been the case for nearly 2 months now.
Teachers are working every day to provide instruction and care for their students. Our own children have received phone calls, emails, handwritten post cards, video chats, and social media posts.
Their teachers have been available to answer questions, review assignments, grade their work, and encourage them to keep going. Make no mistake, teachers are still working, still giving a 100%, to educate our children. Thank goodness they are.
Our son had a challenging assignment a few weeks ago. My husband and I reviewed it. Then told him he was on his own. Mind you, we both have Master’s degrees. We’ve both written theses big enough to be their own books.
Yet, we had no idea how to tackle an 8th grade English assignment. Luckily, our 11th grade daughter understood the assignment, and for a small fee agreed to offer her assistance. That money may have been some of the best I’ve spent during this pandemic.
Well, that, and the monthly subscription to the Martha Stewart Wine home delivery club.
That reminds me of another meme, “It’s week 7 of homeschooling: 3 kids were suspended, and the teacher was reprimanded for drinking on the job.”
Take a minute this week to thank your kids’ teachers.
