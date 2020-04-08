A deed entered for record in the County Clerk’s office discloses the sale of the various properties adjacent to Green Spring belonging to W. W. Carder to Albert W. Kline, of Allegany county Md. The property consists of several tracts and is one of the finest in the county. While the price is not given in the deed, yet it is understood that it was $48,000. It is said the new owner will operate it as a dairy farm to supply milk to customers in Cumberland.
From the bedroom of the twin boys came the mingled sounds of loud weeping and hearty laughter, so father went up to investigate. “What is the matter up here?” he inquired. The joyous twin indicated his weeping brother. “Nothing,” he chuckled, “only nurse has given Alexander two baths and hasn’t given me any!”
“Many complaints have come to me from some of the citizens of the town relative to the small boys of the town shooting with small guns at sparrows, or at random, in either case some of the citizens have very narrowly escaped being hit with these bullets, which might cause loss of life or being mained for life. This is a matter that will be very hard to control unless we have the cooperation of the parents; so if your boy has a gun, and as the war is over, let him put it away and avoid trouble” - JNO. C. Linthicum, Mayor
50 Years Ago — April 8, 1970
During Library Week there will be a special demonstration on book binding at the library on Wed., April 15 at 7:30 p.m. Holding the demonstration will be Mr. Richard Smith, owner of the Mt. Pleasant Book Bindery at Pleasant Dale. The public is invited to attend.
The 22nd annual Quartets on Parade Program sponsored by the Wardensville Lions Club will be presented on Sat. evening, April 11, in the Wardensville High School Auditorium. Arrangements providing for the talent this year have been made by the local Club Committee working with Dr. Norman Hollies, of Washington D.C., who has been prominently identified with Barber Shop Quartet Singing for a number of years.
U.S. Treasury officers from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Division, and W. Va. State Police, arrested a man of the Jersey Mountain section of Hampshire County on Friday. He was charged with possession of two moonshine stills, a quantity of mash and other distilling equipment. Officers stated that a 50-gallon copper still and a 10-gallon still were both found at the edge of the yard behind his house. Little effort had been made to conceal them.
40 Years Ago — April 9, 1980
Ivan R. Combs was presented with a 10-year service award for the service on the USDA’s Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASC) Committees. The award was presented by District Director Paul H. Homan at a meeting of the Hampshire County ASC Committee on March 27.
Mrs. Jeannie Hott, of Manassas, Va., announces the birth of a 7 lbs. 15 oz. daughter on April 3. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William J. Riley of Augusta.
Navy Postal Clerk 2nd Class Carl E. Foley Jr., son of Carl E. Foley, Sr., of Green Spring, and whose wife, Katherine, is the daughter of Nora Emswiller of Green Spring, recently participated in “National Week XXVIII” in the Mediterranean. Foley is a crew member aboard the destroyer USS Spruance homeported in Norfolk, Va., and operating as a unit of the U.S. 6th Fleet.
30 Years Ago — April 11 1990
The Cheat Mountain salamander was recently added to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service list of threatened species. This rare amphibian is only found in W. Va. Since its discovery in 1936 near Barton Knob in Randolph County, this animal has been found only within a 19- by 50- miles area encompassing portions of Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties. Although now known to exist only as scattered populations, this species was probably more widely distributed prior to the timber boom that began in the 1880’s.
Mr. and Mrs. James Hott of Capon Bridge, proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, Becky, to James J. Haslacker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Patterson of Romney. Becky is a 1989 graduate of Hampshire High. J. J. is a 1986 graduate of Hampshire High.
Crystal Valley Ranch, Romney, will welcome Janet Dunnican from Mountain Springs Farm to present its first dressage clinic/demonstration on Sat., April 28. Janet has trained under three time Olympic dressage coach, Robert Hall of Fulmer International, and has received her instruction certification from the British Horse Society. She now trains in Northeastern Pa. with Olympic Member Lendon Gray.
20 Years Ago — April 12, 2000
A number of Hampshire County Courthouse items that haven’t seen the light of day for years will be up for sale this Sat. beginning at 10 a.m. A “courthouse surplus” auction will be held in the parking lot area behind the courthouse in Romney. In the mix of jail house and kitchen equipment is a 1990 Ford Crown Victoria in need of engine work and several other historic rarities.
Organizers are putting last minute touches on Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s fifth annual Community Health and Safety Fair, scheduled for May 20. This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hampshire High School.
South Branch Artisans Inc. was founded by a group of local artisans interested in sharing their talents with their community. Members hope to help develop all types of crafts and arts and to promote the talents of local craftsmen and artists. Education, demonstrations and preservation of both traditional and contemporary crafts and arts are the focuses of this group. Programs are now under design to encourage individual creativity among local artisans of all ages.
10 Years Ago — April 6, 2010
Those who canoe or ride the scenic Potomac Eagle excursion train between the majestic mountains of the South Branch of the Potomac River are apt to see one of nature’s most recognizable creatures, the bald Eagle. America’s national symbol flies high along the river, searching diligently for food and making an occasional sweep downward. It’s almost as if these majestic birds personally greet those who venture into the area known as The Trough. And each year the numbers of eagles seem to increase, however so slowly. With new baby eaglets being born early-to-mid-March, the art of survival becomes the determining factor as to just how many will live to adulthood.
Ever wonder what those old coins in the desk are worth, or maybe that old guitar that stands in the closet? There may be no better time to find out than this week during the Ohio Valley Gold and Silver Refinery and Road Show, being held through Saturday at the South Branch Inn.
In a majority vote, the Romney City Council held firm in its support of West Virginia Division of Highway traffic pattern plans for the Romney/U.S. Route 50 three-lane project, which is now under way. The vote seemed to reflect a shared sentiment that the proposed plans would do the best job of addressing traffic safety concerns — in particular, a long history of rear-end collisions that have occurred along the stretch of U.S. 50 in question.
