Founders Day will be celebrated Sept. 27-29 at the Fire Hall. Come out for all of the activities including history presentations, music, chain saw carving, a car show, the kid’s tent, a juggler, craft and food vendors.
Admission and parking are free. What a great place to celebrate all that we are, to meet friends and to enjoy a great weekend.
The Capon Bridge Ruritan sponsors this event for the community. Stop and tell them how much you appreciate it.
Capon Bridge Library Children’s Story Hour at 11 a.m. for Sept. 18 will feature “The Little Engine That Could” and the craft will be trains. On Sept. 25 the book will be “Olivia Saves the Circus” and the craft will be making clowns.
The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes.
The next raffle is for a “Stay Home Weekend” basket themed for kids. Tickets for kids are free. The drawing will be held Sept. 23.
The book for the book club for September is “The Light Between Oceans” by M. L. Stedman. The book club will meet at 6:30 on Sept. 24.
Our community dinner at the old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria on Sept. 19 at 5-7 p.m. will feature ribs.
This is the last month of the year to visit the Fort Edwards Visitor Center, open 10-5 on Saturdays and 1-5 on Sundays. Admission is $3 each.
At the River House: Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m., Film Club with complimentary popcorn; Sept. 20, 7-9 p.m., Trivia Club; Sept. 21, noon-3 p.m. Art for All featuring a juggler and making juggling balls and 6-8 p.m. The Chocolate House (Open Mic for our youth); Sept. 22, 1-2:30 p.m., Herb Club (herbs to boost the immune system) and 3-5 p.m., Potomac Riverkeepers; Sept. 23 at 6-7 p.m. is Yoga in the Gallery, bring your own mat; Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic; Sept. 28, noon-3 p.m., Art for All, (decorating and making magnets); Sept. 29, 10-3, Basket Making ($72); and Sept. 30 at 6-7 p.m. is Yoga in the Gallery, bring your own mat; Check out riverhousewv.org for a more complete description of all of these events.
National Pepperoni Pizza Day is Sept. 20. Autumn officially starts Sept. 23. How many signs of fall have you seen already?
Johnny Appleseed Day is Sept. 26th.
Heaven Bound Kidz Fall Giant Fundraiser is at Hope Christian Church from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28. Come out and help us make this a great year for these kids.
