Activities
Thursday, Feb. 13, Romney: 11 Crafts with Donna Davis
Friday, Feb. 14, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Monday, Feb. 17, Romney: Closed for Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Wednesday, Feb. 19, Romney: 11:15 Doris Ringler Medicare
Thursday, Feb. 20, Romney: 11 Bingo (charge: 1 nonperishable item)
Friday, Feb. 21, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, Italian bread, dessert
Thursday, Feb. 13 — Valentine’s lunch special
Monday, Feb. 17 — Closed for Presidents Day
Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Chicken soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit salad, mint chocolate cookie
Thursday, Feb. 20 — Roast beef/gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 13 — Beef stroganoff, salad, carrots, roll, fruit
Friday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s special
Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, beet salad, carrots and celery, dessert
Thursday, Feb. 20 — Sloppy Joes/bun, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, Feb. 21 — Roast beef/gravy, whipped potatoes, corn, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s lunch special
Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, roll, fruit
Friday, Feb. 21 — Fish fillet on a bun, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, peaches, brownie
The Committee on Aging is now accepting reservations for its 2020 bus tour schedule. All trips are open to the public.
Trips include Albuquerque and Santa Fe from June 6 to 16, and beautiful Vermont Sept. 21-26.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
