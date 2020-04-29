Trex Company has held this challenge for 13 years, and SGS did more than edge by the 2nd place school (Hampton Christian Academy Elementary); they beat them by over 1 ton of polyethylene plastic. Hampton Christian took silver in the challenge, finishing with 2,070 pounds of plastic.
This challenge kicks off annually on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15, and runs until April 15. The results are announced on Earth Day.
“Through the Trex Recycling Challenge, we are thrilled to be able to educate students about the importance of recycling in a way that is interactive, fun and offers them a tangible reward for their efforts,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential. “Amid current school shutdowns, we hope the winner announcement encourages students to keep recycling and learning about ways that they can help the environment, whether at school or at home.”
Students from more than 700 schools participated in this challenge, which was the largest number to date. Overall, a combined total of 362,556 pounds of polyethylene plastic were collected.
“This is the 4th time we’ve participated,” said coordinator and SGS kindergarten teacher Gayle Allen. “We’ve won 4 in a row.”
Allen explained that in 2016, she saw a flyer detailing the contest at Martin’s and put out information to local churches, Ruritans and the senior center in Springfield, letting everyone know that the school was participating in this challenge. That spring, SGS won their first bench.
“Word of mouth got out, [the kids] went out and collected plastic,” Allen recalled. “The little kids would come down the hallway, giving me these little plastic wrappers.”
Food Lion is a Trex plastic drop-off point, so Allen, as the coordinator, said that she would bring the collected plastic as her car filled up with donations, and then record how many pounds of plastic were collected in the school’s name.
“Even after 13 years, we continue to be amazed by what these students are able to accomplish,” said Stephanie Hicks, Trex material resource coordinator. “Their dedication, creativity and resourcefulness are truly inspiring and it’s so rewarding to see these young people playing an active role in preserving our environment and their future.”
Accepted materials for this challenge include grocery bags, bread bags, wood pellet bags, re-sealable bags, bubble wrap and cereal bags.
Allen said that this challenge is something that gets the kids enthusiastic about recycling.
“So far as the kids know, we have won a bench every year,” she said. “They’re excited to keep it going. It gets them thinking about it.”
SGS will be receiving their 4th bench this spring, and every participating school will receive a flower box made from Trex composite deck boards.
