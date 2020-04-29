Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.