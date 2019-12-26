I say this because Matthew 2:13 -23 depicts the flight of the Holy Family into Egyptian exile; Herod’s massacre of all the infants (2 years and under) who were in Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth; and the return of the Holy Family after Herod’s death to Galilee. There was a reason they chose to settle in Galilee.
All of these events have a degree of sadness, one much more than the other 2. But it is sad that shortly after the Magi leave Mary, Joseph and Jesus, the family are forced to flee for their lives.
The Magi had come bearing gifts fit for a king. Their recognition of who they were worshipping was such a threat to Herod’s power that Mary, Joseph and Jesus had to move to a foreign land. This was a land in which the wrath of Herod could not penetrate, but if was a land that Mary and Joseph must have had mixed feelings about immigrating to.
This was the land in which their forefathers had been enslaved. This was a land that accepted them, but it was not home. Language differences, customs, all the components of that culture, may well have served as barriers for them.
The travel to Egypt and the differences they faced when they arrived must not have been easy for them. But staying in their homeland was not an option.
Herod’s slaughter of the innocent ones is recorded only in Matthew. It saddens my soul to think of this cruel, senseless act, perpetrated against the most vulnerable for political gain.
While most commentaries that I read said that the children were martyrs, I think that bought little comfort to the parents as they witnessed this atrocity.
Matthew concludes the saga of the Holy Family by citing their rationale for settling in Galilee, not their home in Judea. This decision was based on safety.
They believed the ruler of Judea would be a threat to them so they settled in Nazareth.
As I prepared for this reflection, I was thinking of the season we are in. Advent culminated on Christmas Day when we once again welcomed the Christ Child into our hearts. The Advent Season has been one of joy, peace, hope and love.
On Christmas Day our hearts overflowed with good will and prayers for peace and happiness as we close a year and anticipate a new year on the horizon. Into these warm, fuzzy feelings comes the story of the exile and return of Mary, Joseph and Jesus.
Overshadowing that is the slaughter of the innocents. This passage erases all of those feelings.
And then I reflected more deeply. Might these passages we examined force us to look at the evil that surrounds us? Evil that was present in the early days of Jesus’ life is the evil we see today.
I believe that evil is the absence of God in one’s life. Surely the Herods of today, those interested only in themselves, could not maintain a power structure that ensures there will be hunger and poverty as they amass a fortune if God were central to their core belief.
Surely these Herods do not know God. Yes, they may know of God, but they do not know God. If they did, they would not do what they do. John tells us very plainly that God is love and those who do not love do not know God.
I am of the firm belief that we are reminded that evil is alive and well today, just as it has been for over 2000 years for a reason. The good news is that you and I, as followers of God, who try to live a life grounded in love, have the opportunity to fight evil.
We fight not with guns and rockets but in acts of random kindness. We have the opportunity to share with others the story of that baby whose birth we celebrated last week. We can be that spark that ignites a fire that can change the world.
That is something to work for in the coming year, is it not?
