I have been reading a book titled “24/6” by Dr. Matthew Sleeth. This book talks about taking time “off,” back to the Bible teaching of resting on the Sabbath (no matter if that day be Saturday or Sunday), taking time for self and spending time with Jesus. As I read this book, I am reminded often of this song:
‘Take Time to be Holy’
Take time to be holy, speak oft with thy Lord;
Abide in him always, and feed on his word.
Make friends of God’s children, help those who are weak,
Forgetting in nothing his blessing to seek.
Take time to be holy, the world rushes on;
Spend much time in secret with Jesus alone.
By looking to Jesus, like him thou shalt be;
Thy friends in thy conduct his likeness shall see.
Take time to be holy, let him be thy guide;
And run not before him whatever betide.
In joy or in sorrow still follow thy Lord,
And, looking to Jesus, still trust in his word.
Take time to be holy, be calm in thy soul;
Each thought and each motive beneath his control.
Thus led by his Spirit to fountains of love,
Thou soon shalt be fitted for service above.
–William d. Longstaff
I feel in my heart that we sometimes need to return to the great hymns of the church, mediate on the words and let them speak to our hearts. In this coming new year, may we find more time to “take time to be holy” by spending more time with him.
May God richly bless you in this coming year.
