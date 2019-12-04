All the home of Wayne and Una Lupton and the following family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner with them-Joyce Binghan, Anthony, Whitney, Tiffany, and Stephanie and Dannie and Christine and Betty Lupton, Nancy Poland, Tracy Hott, Allison and Amber, Rod and Cinda Bowman, Tom and Renee Pownall, Jack and Dean, Rob and Corrina Reynolds and Carli and Joe, Rick Lupton, Richie and Tara Lupton, Freddy and Glenda Lupton and Tom and Karen Hott.
We were saddened when received word telling of the passing of George (Rip) Stilson of Grassonville, Md.
Rip was stepfather to Rodger Twigg and Cindy and grandfather of Amanda and Alison Twigg. Heartfelt sympathy is extended to them and his wife, Joyce.
Tom and Dean Pownall of Morgantown came to Rod and Cinda Bowman’s Sunday to spend a few days deer hunting and was joined Wednesday by Renee and Jack and all spent until Friday with family here.
Sending out special birthday wishes to the Funks, with Mr. Eugene Funk having Dec. 4 as his birthday and daughter-in-law Amy on Dec. 8 and followed by granddaughter Lindsey on Dec. 23.
Also sending wishes to some other folks that will be celebrating in December, being Dannie and Christine Lupton and daughter Betty. Also Mrs. Frances Davis, Joyce Bingihan and Jack Pyles, and I am sure I have missed many — so Happy Birthday to all.
