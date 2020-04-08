April opens and closes with a half full evening moon, The moon passes over 3 morning planets with Venus at its best.
April opens with a Hampshire sunrise at 7 a.m. and a 7:40 p.m. sunset. The sun is in Pisces till April 18, then moves into Aries for the rest of the month.
April ends with a 6:18 p.m. sunrise and an 8:05 p.m. sunset.
April begins with a half full evening moon, offering fine views of the moon’s surface features along the moon’s lighted left edge with a telescope. For here the sun is rising, lighting up the raised crater rims while the adjacent regions are in darkness.
The large grey patches, easily seen by eye, are huge lava basins, that cooled and solidified in the moon’s first billion years. These grey patches are comparable in size to the larger U.S. states.
On the evening of April 4, the moon appears near the bright star Regulus of Leo. This bright star lies close to the sun’s path, so is often visited by the moon and planets. On April 7, the moon is closest to the Earth (perigee) so the full moon late on April 8 is brighter than usual.
On April 11, the moon late in the evening is north of the bright pinkish star Antares (of the Scorpion).
Starting on April 14, the moon passes near the 3 morning planets in the 5 a.m. southeastern dawn. On April 14, the moon appears to the right of the bright planet Jupiter. On the next morning, the crescent moon appears below the planet Saturn. On April 16, the moon is below the yellow planet Mars.
On April 23, the moon swings from the morning to the evening side of the sun (new moon), the start of a new lunar cycle.
On the evening of April 26, the crescent moon appears to the left of the brilliant planet Venus. Venus continues as the bright evening ‘star’ in the western dusk, setting up to 3 hours after sunset.
On April 30, the evening moon is again half full, offering fine telescopic views of the moon’s craters along the moon’s lighted left edge. Here the sun’s rays light up the crater’s raised rims while the lower regions are still in darkness.
