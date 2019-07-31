Reunions
Miller family
The family of Sylvester and Golda Miller will hold their annual family reunion on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Hampshire Park Shelter 1.
Gather at noon with plans to eat at 1 p.m.
Bring your favorite covered dish and contact family and friends to join us.
Amtower family
The annual Amtower Family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at the American Legion, 66 S. Main St., Keyser.
Please bring a covered dish. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. Contact family and friends.
Davis family
The family of the late Dailey and Eva Davis will hold their annual family reunion at Shelter E of Central Hampshire Park in Augusta on Sunday, Aug. 4
The covered-dish dinner begins at 1 p.m.
Pugh family
The annual Pugh Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building.
Fellowship begins 1 p.m., and a covered dish meal begins at 1:30. Bring a covered dish and drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be furnished.
The community building is 1.25 miles south of U.S. 50 on Christian Church Road, just before the church.
For more information, call Daniel Pugh at 304-856-2230.
Conard-Evans family
The 45th Conard-Evans reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 4, in Pavilion 1 of Hampshire Park on River Road west of Romney.
The gathering will start at 12:30 p.m. with lunch served between 1 and 1:30. Bring covered dishes, desserts and drinks.
Shoemaker family
The family of Heekiah and Mary Hinkle Shoemaker will hold its annual reunion Saturday, Aug. 4, at Brighton Park in Moorefield.
The covered-dish dinner begins at noon.
Rogers-Biser families
The combined Biser reunion and Rogers reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Beaver Run Church of the Brethren.
Hott family
Family and friends of the late Elga and Hilda Haines Hott will hold their annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Slanesville Ruritan Club, starting at noon.
Bring a covered dish and join the rest of the family for good food and fellowship. Drinks, plates and silverware will be provided. The meal starts at 1 p.m.
Hott family
The annual reunion for the descendants of Varner and Nettie Hott will be on Sunday, August 11 beginning at noon at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
Bring a covered dish or dessert, and drinks. Plates, cups, napkins and plastic ware will be furnished. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend. Any questions call Emma at 540-858-3138.
Timbrook family
The family of George and Annabelle Oates Timbrook will gather Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center for their annual reunion.
Dinner begins at 1 p.m. Paper products and plastic ware will be provided. Bring lots of food and drinks. For more information, call Melinda at 304-496-9116.
Kenney Shoe
The annual reunion of people who worked at the Kenney Shoe factory will be held at the Springfield Valley fire hall on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Dinner will be at noon. Please bring a covered dish and items for an auction. All proceeds benefit next year’s reunion. There will be door prizes and a few new games, for both grownups and kids.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we'll add it to this roundup.
