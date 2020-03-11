Senior corner…The Paw Paw Senior Center Monthly Meeting and Carry-in Luncheon was held March 5, with 44 members and 7 guests.
Members attending were Mayo Eaton, Chris Sponaugle, Jo Musialowski, Marshall and Cleo Eaton, Earl Bridges, Early and Dee Ann Parrill, Jock and Dotty Shambaugh, Bob and Mary Bischofsberger, Vince and Jeanie Martin, Deloris Carlson, Thurman Eaton, Roland and Sheila Hamilton, Doug and Barbara Shrier, Della Leach, Mary Jo Fox, Judy Corbett, Charlie Householder, Martha Shade, Mike and Mary Poling, Steve Hutchinson, Louise Spring, Susie Whitacre, Allen and Dorinda Meadows, Oleta Fowler, Carl Spencer, Lou Becker, Jayne Abe, Regina Shupe Ralph Spencer, Janet Platt, Carl Blevins, Brown and Barbara Norton, Betty Bridges and Carl Cowgill.
Guests attending were Pete Gordon and John Rowland, who are running unopposed for the school board. They thanked the senior center for their support and assured everyone they would not vote to close Paw Paw School.
Also attending were Debbie Weaver, who is running for Morgan County Assessor on a customer service platform; Gary Legg, US Census Bureau, who urged everyone to respond when they receive their census form and relayed that there are jobs available for census takers who should apply at 2020census.gov/jobs; George Miller, with wife Barb Miller, a candidate for the House of Delegates, 58th district; and Chris Stovel of Shelley Moore Capito’s office, who answered questions and gave assistance to those with problems.
Celebrating birthdays for March were Janet Platt, Jock Shambaugh, Dee Ann Parrill and Barb Miller. Mayo Eaton gave the blessing.
Senior moment…Some artists of the 60s are revising their hits with new lyrics to accommodate aging baby boomers: Herman’s Hermits “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Walter;” The Bee Gees “How Can You Mend A Broken Hip;” Roberta Flack “The First Time Ever I Forgot Your Face;” Johnny Nash “I Can’t See Clearly Now;” and The Commodores “Once, Twice, Three Times To The Bathroom.”
