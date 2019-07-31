Creamy Cucumber, Radish and Tomato Chopped Salad
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. ground pepper
1 large English cucumber, diced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 bunch radishes, diced
½ medium red onion, finely diced
Whisk mayonnaise, feta, chives, dill, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add cucumber, tomatoes, radishes and onion and toss to coat. Garnish with more chives and dill, if desired.
Note: Cucumbers are cool and moist due to their high water content and belong to the same family as pumpkins, zucchini, watermelon and other squashes. To maximize their nutrient content, cucumbers should be eaten unpeeled. Peeling them reduces the amount of fiber, as well as certain vitamins and minerals
Bleu and Caramelized Onion Hamburgers
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
2 medium yellow onions, chopped (about 2 cups)
1½ lb. ground beef (preferably 85% lean)
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
Vegetable oil, for the grill
4 oz. blue cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)
4 rolls
Prepare a medium-high gas or charcoal grill fire. Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring often, until golden and soft, about 20 minutes; reduce the heat to low if the onions begin to brown too quickly.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, thoroughly mix the beef, tarragon, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce with your hands. Form the mixture into four ½-inch-thick patties. Oil the grill grate. Grill the burgers, covered, for 3 minutes. Flip the burgers and top with the cheese. Cover and continue to cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into a burger registers 130°F for medium rare, about 4 minutes more, or 145°F for medium, about 6 minutes more.
When the burgers are nearly done, toast the rolls cut side down on the grill until browned and heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve the burgers in the rolls, topped with the caramelized onions.
Watermelon Lemonade
4 cups watermelon, chopped
1½ cups lemon juice
½ cup sugar
6 cups cold water
Blend together chopped watermelon and lemon juice in blender until very smooth. Pour into large pitcher. Add sugar and cold water and stir well. Pour over ice and enjoy.
Patriotic Salad
1 pkg. (3 oz.) blue Jell-O
2 cups boiling water, divided
1 can (13 oz.) crushed pineapple, undrained
2 cups large marshmallows
1 pkg. (3 oz.) cherry Jell-O
1 cup cherry pie filling
Dissolve blue gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Let stand for 2 minutes. Stir in pineapple. Pour into 11-by-7-inch glass dish. Top with marshmallows. Cover and refrigerate until set. Dissolve cherry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Let stand for 2 minutes. Stir in cherry pie filling. Pour over marshmallows. Cover and refrigerate until served. Yield: 9 to 12 servings.
Zucchini Pie
9-inch double pie crust
3 cups zucchini, peeled and shredded
1½ tsp. cinnamon
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
½ tsp. all-spice
1¼ cups sugar
¼ cup flour
1 Tbsp. butter
pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 375. In large bowl combine zucchini, cinnamon, lemon juice, and all-spice. Stir until zucchini is evenly coated.
Add sugar, flour, butter, and salt. Spoon into prepared crust. Cover with top crust. Bake 40 to 45 minutes until golden brown. Cool until firm.
Broccoli Salad Supreme
10 cups broccoli florets (about 3½ lbs.)
6 cups seedless red grapes (about 3 lbs.)
1 cup sliced celery
6 green onions, sliced
2 cups mayonnaise
⅔ cup sugar
2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
1 lb. sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
1⅓ cups slivered almonds, toasted
In large salad bowl, combine broccoli, grapes, celery and onions. In small bowl, combine the mayo, sugar and vinegar. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, gently stir in bacon and almonds.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad
1 lb. elbow macaroni
6 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1 cup chopped celery
¾ cup sweet pickle relish, drained well
2 cups mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled,
optional Paprika for sprinkling
In a large pot of boiling water, cook macaroni for 7 to 9 minutes, or just until tender. Drain, rinse, and let cool. In a large bowl, combine macaroni with remaining ingredients except paprika; mix well.
Sprinkle with paprika and cover. Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Note: You may need to add a little more mayonnaise to moisten before serving.
Tender and Tangy Ribs
¾ cup cider vinegar
½ cup ketchup
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp. dry mustard
1 tsp. paprika
½ tsp. salt
Dash freshly ground pepper
2 lbs. pork spareribs
1 Tbsp. oil
Brown ribs in oil in skillet. Transfer to slow cooker. Mix remaining ingredients and pour over ribs. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours.
Broccoli Cauliflower Salad
2 cups cauliflower, cut in bite-sized pieces
2 cups broccoli, cut in bite-sized pieces
½ cup chopped celery
1 cup frozen peas
1½ cups cooked, chopped bacon
Dressing
2 cups mayonnaise
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
2 tsp. vinegar
¼ cup chopped onion
In a large bowl toss the vegetables and bacon. In medium bowl combine the dressing ingredients. Mix well. Pour over salad and toss to mix well and serve.
Parmesan Chicken Cutlets
¾ cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
1½ cups panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
¼ cup grated Parmesan
1 Tbsp. mustard powder
Salt and pepper
4 skinless, boneless chicken cutlets (about 2 lb. total)
8 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 lemon, halved
With a roller pin, pound chicken cutlets to ¼-inch thickness. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Beat eggs in a second shallow bowl. Combine panko, Parmesan, and mustard powder in a third shallow bowl and season mixture with salt and pepper.
Season chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour, shaking off any excess. Transfer to bowl with beaten egg and turn to coat. Lift from bowl, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Coat with panko mixture, pressing to adhere.
Heat 6 tablespoons oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Working in 2 batches, cook cutlets, adding remaining 2 tablespoons oil to pan between batches, until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side.
Transfer cutlets to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve with lemon. Yield: 4 servings
Farmer’s Market Overnight Breakfast Egg Casserole
1 lb. sweet Italian turkey sausage
1½ cups diced onion
8 oz. fresh sliced mushrooms
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups hash brown potatoes
2 cups shredded reduced fat sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
1 cup diced green pepper
2 or 3 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced (to equal about 1 to 1¼ cups)
½ cup chopped green onions
12 eggs
1¾ cup non-fat milk
1½ tsp. dried parsley
1 tsp. dried basil
¼ tsp. black pepper
In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook sausage, onions, mushrooms, and garlic until sausage is no longer pink and mushrooms have given off some of their liquid, about 10 minutes. As it cooks, stir to crumble the sausage and the mushrooms. Drain the liquid.
Coat a 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan with cooking spray then layer the frozen potatoes, sausage mixture, 1 cup cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, and green onions.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, parsley, basil, and pepper. Whisk thoroughly to combine. Add remaining cheese and whisk again. Pour egg mixture evenly over other ingredients in baking pan.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight (this can also be cooked immediately). In the morning, preheat oven to 375. Bake casserole, uncovered, for about 60 to 70 minutes, or until egg in center is just about set and edges are lightly golden brown.
Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before cutting and serving. Yield: 12 to 20 servings. Recipe can be halved.
Source for all recipes: University of Vermont Extension Service
