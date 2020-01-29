100 Years Ago — Jan. 28, 1920
We have emerged victorious from the greatest war that was ever waged by mankind. Approximately 60,000 loyal West Virginians participated in that crusade for civilization. The services rendered by these brave men cannot be forgotten by the State or Nation. They are entitled to our first and favorable consideration.
West Virginia held an undisputed second place in the production of coal for 1919, according to estimates of the U.S. Geological Survey, made public today. Both in 1917 and 1918 Illinois came within a few hundred thousand tons of equalling West Virginia’s output, but in 1919, if the estimates are correct, West Virginia’s second place was not nearly approached by any other state.
Walter S. Hallanan, state prohibition commissioner, said today that he was prepared to take care of calls for whiskey for use in influenza epidemics just as he did a year ago, when such requests came in from responsible health officials. In response to a dispatch sent out from Wheeling on the subject, Mr. Hallanan said “I have had no requests from any section of the state for a supply of liquor to be used in the treatment of influenza. At the height of the influenza epidemic a year ago, the department responded to requests from various health authorities in different parts of the state, and a liberal attitude was taken. In view of the great public calamity, the supplying of contraband liquors may be necessary.”
50 Years Ago — Jan. 28, 1970
A low of 3 degrees below zero on the 23rd and a high of 55 degrees on the 26th have been recorded for the past week. There was no measurable precipitation.
The Hampshire County State Road Commission forces under the direction of Hoy Shingleton, Supervisor, are widening the grade of U.S. 50 on the East side of Jersey Mountain to permit the construction of a one-mile passing lane beginning near the Bunny Haines road to Ebenezer Church.
Hunters of the wild turkey in West Virginia thought they had it good in 1968 when the reported turkey kill hit an all-time high at 1,692 birds. No one knew that in 1969 it would be twice as good. The 1969 reported kill currently stands at 3,328, with all reports not yet in. The final tally is expected to be close to 3,400 turkeys.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 30, 1980
State bow hunters set another deer kill record by bagging 5,461 white-tails during the 1979 deer bow season, which ended Dec. 31. This is the largest West Virginia bow harvest ever recorded according to DNR Wildlife resources division chief, Bob Miles.
The Hampshire Jaycee Annual Charity Ball is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at the Romney Fire Hall. The annual event is sponsored by the Hampshire Jaycees to raise money for community and county service projects.
Helicopter flights over this area are being scheduled by the Potomac Edison Company as part of their power line maintenance program and PE’s Division Manager J. W. Lancaster has asked that local residents not be alarmed by the copters since the flights are routine ones.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 31, 1990
It’s a rare occasion when everyone involved can agree on the relocation of the boundary line, but it will happen here if a bill introduced by State Senator Thomas Hawse (D-Hardy) gets through the legislature this session. The bill would adjust the boundary line between Hampshire and Mineral Counties in the Ridge Road Area near Burlington to accommodate four families that unexpectedly found that they were living in Hampshire County, not Mineral as they had always believed.
Jacob Beyser and Family 1746-1986 and Jacob Beyser Supplement 1989 are two new books that have just been donated to the Hampshire County Public Library for the Genealogy Section. This set of books should be of much local interest as there are many Biser families in the area who are descendants of the immigrant Jacob Beyser and their names are included in these books.
Sunshine Too, a professional theatre company from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY, will be appearing in Romney. The company uses high quality entertainment to promote deaf awareness and to serve as a positive role model for interaction between deaf and hearing people.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 2, 2000
Removed from the January cold, over 300 people attended last week’s dedication ceremony for the new $16.5 million Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. The ceremony was held in the jail’s gymnasium. It was standing-room-only by the time Gov. Cecil Underwood arrived.
Chef David Fairbanks offered Hampshire High School home economics students a demonstration of his ice sculpting talents last week. Chef Fairbanks started with a 300-pound block of ice, which stood nearly five feet in height. He used a chainsaw to rough cut the basic form, a vase.
The search is on – be the next Mrs. West Virginia America. Pageant officials have begun the statewide search for married women to participate in the 2000 Mrs. West Virginia America pageant to be staged May 6 and 7 at the Holiday Inn — Parkersburg. The pageant will be nationally televised and is in its 24th year.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 27, 2010
Marking a historic first, Hampshire County Commissioners gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the creation of a paid county paramedic position. Advertising for the new position is expected to begin next week and continue through the end of February.
Timber is the second largest industry in the state next to coal. “Hampshire County’s wood product manufacturing industry generates nearly $14 million in wages and benefits. Sixty-six percent of this, or $9.3 million, goes to the industry’s 154 direct employees, while 34 percent or $4.7 million of the wages and benefits go to the 140 workers in the spinoff jobs,” said Chuck Peterson, manager of research and strategic planning division, West Virginia Development office.
According to school officials, bus 18, which transports students from the Maple Landing area, bus 56, carrying students from Camp Cliffside Road and bus 80, which travels Springfield Pike, were unable to run because of high waters. NOAA Weather Station in Sterling, Va., reported that the South Branch of the Potomac crested around Springfield at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at 18.54 feet.
