Norma Shanholtzer of Springfield drove last Thursday to Smithburg and visited her daughter Michele and husband Eric Britton. On Friday and Saturday, Norma and Michele attended the annual Conference of United Methodist Women in Bluefield.
On Saturday they stopped at Looneyville, WV and visited with Norma’s brother Ronnie Price and family. Norma returned home Sunday.
This past Sunday, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz were in Altoona and had dinner at the Texas Roadhouse and also stopped at the Boyer Candy Outlet and Ritchey’s Dairy.
Let us thank and remember all our veterans every day and an extra thank you to them as we observe Veteran’s Day this coming Monday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.