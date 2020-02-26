Don't forget to set clocks up 1 hour on March 8. We set ours on Saturday night.
Birthday wishes to Evan Delyle Daughtery, Feb. 27; Patty Hurt, Feb. 28; Lovella Ullery Thomas will be 94 on March 4; Hope Heavner, March 5; Fern Montgomery, March 6; Becky Crouse, Susie Sirk, Colten James Pyles, all March 7; Amber Stafford, March 8; Casey Long, March 11.
School happenings at Slanesville: March 16, PTO meeting at 5 p.m. at the school. There will be a Lego presentation. March 23 is Report Card day. March 25, spring individual and group Picture Day. March 27 is make-up for registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten (for students that will attend Sept. 2020) for next year. It will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Call school to set up appointment, 304-496-7069.
Capon Bridge Middle School girls basketball team won the PVL Championship, Feb. 20. Hampshire High is getting geared up to start track on Monday. No rest for the parents, back on the road again.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren held their women’s February meeting Thursday at the church, had a very good fellowship, sharing things of concerns. Games were played and refreshments including 3 cheesecakes and a cherry angel food cake were served. Next meeting is March 23 with dessert being green.
Gary and Vickie Malcolm had their granddaughters, Saraya and Harley Jenkins from Front Royal to spend the weekend with them.
Grandson Anthony Lewis has been fishing and caught couple nice trout.
Sympathy to families of Harold Buck Hyson of Springfield; Edward Shell of Augusta; Richard Dickie Fishel. So many deaths in the community. God sees the pain and takes them home for peace and comfort.
Prayer concerns are Lori Pownell Zebarth, Bella Bauserman, Donna Bohrer, Mildred Cowgill, Merle Hiett, Mary Stewart, Patty Campbell, Sandy Moreland, Joyce McDonald, Kenny Wolford, Betty Jo Bohrer, Kasey Mowery, Tessa Carpenter, Ethan Sowers, and Pastor Wayne Stotler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.