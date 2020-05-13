Geo. E. Arnold, weather observer here, makes the following report of weather conditions for the month of April. The highest temperature of the month was 88 degrees on the 1st and 19 on the 10th; greatest daily range 47 degrees on the 1st. There was a rainfall of 5.24 inches during the month, but this does not include .6 of an inch which fell on the night of the 30th. The greatest amount of rainfall in 24 hours was on the 13th and 21st when .75 fell. One inch of snow fell on the 8th. Rain fell on 9 days during the month. There were 4 clear, 7 cloudy and 19 partly cloudy days. Killing frosts occurred on the 9th, 10th, 12th and 25th. The prevailing direction of the wind was west.
The Romney Grocery Co.’s place was broken into last Wednesday night and a lot of cigarettes and candy were taken. Some dynamite and caps were also taken from the canning plant the same night, presumably by the same persons.
Sat. afternoon and night, a splendid double bill will be offered at the Opera House, consisting of an Elsie Janis special attraction and a Harold Lloyd million dollar 2 reel comedy.
50 Years Ago — May 13, 1970
General Telephone plans to spend over $100,000 for improvement of long-distance phone service between Romney and Ft. Ashby in 1970, it was announced by Ray Horne, District Manager, today. This construction project, which includes replacement of existing open-wire with a new toll cable and changeout of carrier equipment in each exchange, is presently in progress.
The annual 8th-Grade Spelling Contest will be held at the Hampshire County Courthouse on June 5th. This contest is co-sponsored by The Hampshire Review, The Bank of Romney and the Office of The County Superintendent of Schools. The aim of this contest over the years has been to emphasize the importance of good spelling. Again this year, Mrs. Louisa Hardy, a teacher at HHS, will pronounce the words to the approximately 20 contestants.
Warrant Officer Candidate Freddie A. Teaford, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence D. Teaford, Shanks, completed a helicopter pilot course at the Army Primary Helicopter School, Ft. Wolters, Tex. During the 16-week course he was trained to fly Army helicopters and learned to use them in tactical maneuvers.
40 Years Ago — May 14, 1980
An agreement authorizing a $100 reward to persons providing information leading to the apprehension and conviction of anyone illegally killing or possessing a wild turkey in W. Va. has been signed by the W. Va. Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Director David C. Callaghan for the Department of Natural Resources.
Hampshire County elementary students will be featured in a large exhibit of their work throughout the month of May. The County Library will display the artwork of Capon Bridge, Romney, Springfield and John Cornwell elementary students. Every room in the Library will exhibit this fresh and original artwork in a variety of media. This will be, perhaps, the largest display of elementary children’s artwork the county has had in recent times.
Karen (Emmart) Baker, a native of Capon Bridge, has become the first woman activities coordinator in the Northwestern District, when she accepted that position for the Broad Run (Va.) School. In her new position, Karen has to work with the teacher-sponsors of every student group and club at the school, setting up and scheduling their activities. She has to make sure that the facilities are prepared for every event, athletic and otherwise. Says Karen, “It’s a position where you can help pull the school together and get everyone working together for one goal.”
30 Years Ago — May 16, 1990
William T. Milleson, Chairman of the Board of the First National Bank of Romney, presented a check of $500 to Herber Parsons of the Romney Fire Department. The money is to help finance air conditioning of the fire hall. The project of air conditioning the fire hall was started by members of the Romney High School Alumni Association. Mr. Milleson, an alumnus, graduated in 1926. The air conditioning of the fire hall will permit the Romney firemen and auxiliary to offer year-round comfort to their guests.
On May 18th, the Hampshire County Head Start Program will hold an open house to celebrate Head Start’s 25th Anniversary, joining more than 9,000 Head Start centers across the country that are commemorating the program’s founding in 1965.
More than 40 young students attended a reading slumber party to encourage reading at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School on March 30, 1990. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th-grade children arrived armed with sleeping bags, pillows, stuffed animals and books. The evening was divided into 30-minute blocks, alternating reading with group activities.
20 Years Ago — May 17, 2000
Hampshire Memorial Hospital held its annual Teddy Bear Fair and Clinic last week and kindergarteners from around the county brought their teddy bears in for a checkup. The hospital holds the annual clinic to introduce children to the surroundings of a hospital. According to administrative assistant Lori Roeder, students are shown the admitting process, X-ray room and lab work, among other areas of service.
Farm hay stocks, as of May 1, 2000, totaled 40,000 tons, the lowest on record since 1950. This is 110,000 tons, or 73 percent less than what was on hand last year at this time, and 70,000 tons below May 1 stocks on hand in 1998. The disappearance of all hay stocks on farms from Dec. 1, 1999-May 1, 2000, was 484,000 tons, 39 percent less than the 1998 crop disappearance of 799,000 tons for the same period.
The CEOS Strawberry Festival planning committee is at work at Hampshire County Library. The festival will be held at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds on Sat., June 10. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. and lunch begins at 12 noon. The CEOS hopes the whole county will support their efforts. All profits from the festival go to Hampshire County community projects.
10 Years Ago — May 11, 2010
U.S. Airways promotional travel series magazine for May is entitled Outlook West Virginia and covers the entire state. The 6-page color magazine shows the diversity of the state from mining to river rafting, nature and entertainment. Members of the West Virginia Division of Tourism, at a WEST-PEP meeting earlier this year, discussed the idea for the magazine. WEST-PEP is an alliance between four counties — Hampshire, Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan — to potentially attract businesses that wish to locate near the nation’s Capitol metroplex area.
FNB, formerly the First National Bank of Romney, is celebrating a mile-stone anniversary. This Saturday, May 15, FNB will hold its 100-year anniversary celebration at its main branch, located at the intersection of Rosemary Lane and High Street. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 1 p.m., with the first 100 customers receiving a free T-shirt. D.J. Matt Clower will be spinning tunes during the celebration and at noon, it’s a special appearance by Patsy Cline, aka Tracey Wygal.
For nearly three-quarters of a century the alumni from Capon Bridge High have gathered to celebrate their school. This year marks their 70th annual alumni banquet.
