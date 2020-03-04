At the Library: This week the library will be celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday by reading one of his classics. The “Sleep Book” story hour will take place on March 4 with a craft inspired by his birthday. On March 11, the story hour will feature, “If You Look Up to the Sky” featuring a shooting star craft. The Children’s Story hour occurs every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
This month’s book club selection is “On Agate Hill” by Lee Smith. Contact the library at 304-856-3777 for additional details. The raffle for March is being created now. Congratulations to Nancy Silva and her husband for winning the Valentine’s Day Raffle.
Come by to check out the new selections or browse the shelves for one of your favorites. The library has many community events including activities for children. If you have not gotten your library card, now would be a good time.
The Library continues to request donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Refills. They are also in need of storage containers with lids. Throughout the year, they continue to collect blankets, towels and bed sheets for the HC Animal Shelter and food for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry.
To see what’s happening at The River House, check out their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
The Capon Bridge Ruritan wants to remind everyone that their 2020 dues are due now. In addition, they will be packing backpacks on Wednesday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. The next Club meeting is Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. The next yard/bake sale will be held at the Center on Saturday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The next meeting of the Hampshire Recycling organization will be Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. These meetings take place the 2nd Saturday of each month at the Capon Bridge Library.
On March 7, the American Legion Post 137 will host a Tacos and Herb party from 8 p.m. to midnight. 70s and 80s inspired music (vinyl only) will be featured, as well as a tacos fixings bar. All cash donations support a new local non-profit organization, The Cacapon Music Project (CMPWV.org), created to further local music education and the advancement of music business in WV. Raffles or a silent auction may be included.
The Capon Bridge Town Hall will host the Council Meeting on March 10 at 7 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited to attend. Their address is 259 Whitacre Loop in Capon Bridge.
Congratulations go out to Michelle Penland, who was the winner of the $50 gift certificate to El Puente. Michele completed the survey for the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group in order to quality for the prize.
Capon Springs VFD will be hosting a smorgasbord dinner on March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are $12, children 5-12 $5, and under 4 free.
On Thursday, March 19 there will be a free St. Patrick’s Community Dinner hosted by the American Legion Post 137 at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School from 5-7 p.m. Take-outs begin at 6:45 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event. Come out and share a meal with your neighbors.
Special days in March: March 8is recognized as International Women’s Day, a day to honor all those amazing, smart, hardworking and kind women in your life. March 12 is Plant a Flower Day. Adding a flower basket to the front porch or planting some summer bulbs now will add color to your outdoor experience. All month we will be celebrating National Nutrition Month. This is good opportunity to fine tune your eating habits to make healthier choices.
Daylight savings time begins Sunday March 8. Don’t forget to move your clocks ahead an hour, i.e.Spring Forward. Spring officially begins on March 20.
Looking ahead: The Fort Edwards Colonial Feast will take place on Saturday, April 18, from 5-8 p.m. This is a public event featuring colonial inspired dishes, a local student art contest and presentations by authors and historians with a focus on the history of our area.
