100 Years Ago — Dec. 10, 1919
Last Thursday morning as the train coming towards Romney was approaching Wappocomo, a large buck deer bounded up in front of the engine and ran ahead of it for some distance. At the crossing at Wappocomo it left the track and ran up the hill into the woods.
The Springfield Orchard, owned by Judge R. W. Dailey, C. W. Haines, Silas Milleson and G. W. Arnold, has been sold to J. W. Phillips of New Waterford, Ohio. The orchard contains 210 acres and is planted to both apples and peaches — 2,000 apple and 10,000 peach trees. The price paid was $10,500, and was a cash transaction. The farm adjoining the orchard property which contains 150 acres and on which is a dwelling house, was reserved.
Campbell Pancake, of Staunton, Va., and Blair Pancake, of Cumberland, who has since gone to Florida for winter, spent a day or two last week here on business.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 10, 1969
Governor Arch A. Moore Jr. said W. Va.’s school students will have an opportunity in the next few months to view particles taken from the surface of the Moon along with a miniature State Flag which was aboard the Apollo 11 Moon flight.
A low of 10 degrees on the 6th and a high of 44 degrees on the 9th have been recorded for the past week with .69 inches of precipitation. The snowfall measured 4 inches.
Are Hampshire County residents richer than they think? What is the net worth of the average local family, taking into account its cash savings, the equity in its home, its car, investments, insurance, pension reserves, clothing and the like? For the population of Hampshire County as a whole, the total net worth comes to an estimated $45,500,000.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 12, 1979
W. Va. School for the Blind will present the musical “Mr. Scrooge” on Thursday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. The production is a musical comedy based on “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
On December 15th and 16th the public is invited to go on a Christmas Tour of Homes in the Romney area. This special event is being sponsored by the GF Woman’s Club of Romney.
A Christmas covered dish dinner will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13, for members of the Hampshire County School Service Personnel Association. This dinner will be held at Romney Elementary and will start at 6:30 p.m. All members and their families are invited to attend and each person should bring a jingle gift.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 13, 1989
The Johnstown (Pa.) Unit of the American Red Cross, which serves Hampshire County, will bring its Bloodmobile to the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company and the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad. Blood donors will be accepted between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.
Construction of a new elementary school at Capon Bridge narrowly passed the first hurdle last week and Superintendent Gerald Mathias said county educators are still hoping the project will become a reality. “We have a shot,” Mathias commented. “It may be a shot in the dark, but I think we at least have a chance.”
Hampshire High School junior Michele Lambert has placed second in district competition in the Forty-third Annual Voice of Democracy National Broadcast Scriptwriting Scholarship. Lambert had been selected as the overall county winner in the local contest sponsored by the Romney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1101 and its Ladies Auxiliary.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 8, 1999
In about a month’s time $150,000 in flood debris clean up should start actually happening in selected locations in the county. Les Shoemaker, who for more than two years has tackled a mountain of regulatory jargon and paperwork, provided the Hampshire County Commission an update on the $500,000 federal grant he was hired to administer.
County officials were pleased Tuesday with bids submitted by three construction firms for installation of an elevator and other work to improve handicap access at the courthouse in Romney.
Castoffs from W. Va.’s most famous shipwrecked castaway will help launch an area auction. Bob Denver, known for his title role in the 1960’s TV series, “Gilligan’s Island,” is donating autographed items from the show to benefit the Bluefield Union Mission.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 9, 2009
From one end of the 50-acre parcel to the other site preparation is in full swing for the new Hampshire Memorial Hospital. Huge earth moving equipment, concrete trucks, graders and crane trucks are getting the foundation of the 65,000 square foot, two-story plus basement hospital ready.
Romney Mayor Dan Hileman opened Monday’s city council meeting in a festive mood with announcements about holiday activities planned in Romney this coming weekend as part of the “Christmas In Romney” event sponsored by local businesses and community organizations.
All Hampshire County schools were closed two hours early Monday due to a break in the main water line connecting to Romney Middle School. According to officials at Central Hampshire Public Service District, the contractor, Gold Diggers Inc. out of Bridgeport, were working on the interconnector lines and couldn’t find the water main. Before someone could get to the site to identify the lines, they were inadvertently broken somewhere between 8 and 8:30 a.m.
