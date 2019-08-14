ROMNEY — A 4-part series of Dining with Diabetes classes begins Sept. 3 at the Romney Senior Center.
The classes run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept 3, 6, 10 and 17. The 3rd, 10th and 17th are Tuesdays.
The free class is open to those with diabetes, their family members and caretakers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Participants are expected to attend all 4-class sessions.
Attendees will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and taste good. Recipes will be demonstrated and participants will have the opportunity to taste each one.
Partakers will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests. Recipe booklets and handouts will be given to each participant.
Diabetes is a very serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood-sugar levels, eat healthy and exercise regularly can lower their risk of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
Registration for the program can be made by calling the West Virginia University Hampshire County Extension Service at 304-822-5013. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.