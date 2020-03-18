The trick is to utilize those warm days to your advantage and get a head start on all those spring gardening chores before it’s time to begin planting.
We’ve talked about planning and now it’s time to finalize those plans. If you haven’t done it already, make a layout of your garden and note any bare areas that need plants.
Then, go around, check your perennials and see what can be divided and used to fill vacant spaces and what requires a trip to the nursery. Make a list of what you need to replace so you’re sure to get the right plant.
Get out your bulbs and whatever else you’ve been wintering inside and be sure they’re ready to plant. If you’re using containers this year, you can fill them with soil so they’ll be handy when the weather is right.
I have a couple of pots right next to the house that are ready for the yard, but I know it’s way too early to put them out there. Over the past couple of warm days, geraniums got repotted and ready for the porch. We have also been spreading seeds, being mindful of when rain is expected.
I know it’s early, but it may be time to hang the swing on the front porch. It is not too early, however, to sweep off your patio, porch or deck and clean off your patio and porch furniture. You can wash tables or chairs on a warm sunny day and let them dry in the sun.
Ticks are already out and in bigger numbers this year due to the mild winter we experienced. Early detection of a tick bite and an immediate visit to your doctor can result in being cured. Putting off seeing a professional could cause you to have unpleasant lifelong problems.
Have someone help you make a thorough check every time you come in from the garden or yard. It is well worth the time and effort. Unfortunately, we will have more mosquitos and other nasty flying insects this year also.
Hummingbirds will be arriving at any time now and you need to get out your feeders and clean them, so you’re ready. Never use any red food coloring in their feeder, instead mix 4 parts water with 1 part granulated sugar and keep any extra in the fridge.
Make sure you clean them at least once a week, so bacteria don’t grow. Instead of filling them completely, I only put out enough for a couple days, forcing me to change the water. Sometimes you have to use whatever tricks work.
Your winter bird feeders should be taken down and cleaned for spring, also. And any birdhouses you put away should be put out and those that stay out all winter need cleaning.
Most of our birds, even the robins, have returned already. Many, including the bluebirds, stay all winter, but chickadees and a few finches don’t.
Our purple and house finches were gone for a few years, but last year they came back and they’re here again this year. The juncos have been gone for a couple weeks. Some folks say it’s not good to feed them year-round, but everything I’ve read says there’s no rule about summer feeding and we enjoy seeing them on the feeder all summer.
We have a red-headed woodpecker that comes to the feeder when he vacations here and even a scarlet tanager, but not yet this spring.
Recently there was another notice about contaminated lettuce in bags at the grocery store. I don’t remember all these contaminations before last year, but maybe I wasn’t paying attention.
Fortunately, we can buy fresh salad mix and other greens all winter at Spring Valley. They are open only a day or so a week now, so let me tell you how to keep that salad mix as fresh and crisp as the day you bought it. The reason greens to go bad is two-fold, moisture and air, so if we can control them, lettuce will keep for 8 for 9 days in your fridge.
Begin by rinsing them well in very cold water and then drying them as much as you can with a salad spinner or a lint free towel. Give that spinner an extra turn and the towels an extra pat to be sure the greens are as dry as possible.
Then, put the greens in a zip-lock gallon bag. Smoosh them down in the bag as much as you can, folding the bag over as you go (we’re getting the air out) til you have a roll of greens and then close it. Yes, they look awful, but they’ll pop right back up when you open it to use some.
Always shove the greens back to the bottom and roll the bag up every time you use the salad mix. I promise they will last a long time.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
