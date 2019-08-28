This week’s column is not about some brilliant new discovery or insight, but about a familiar truth that can be forgotten in times such as these.
My topic should not come as a surprise to anyone who has even looked at a newspaper or news website or watched a news program: hatred.
It is a concept that is not new to any of us. That does not mean that we practice it, necessarily. But we have all seen it, read about it, been afraid of its effects, maybe even were the target of it.
I was a child during the Civil Rights movement, and I don’t remember anyone in my family or neighborhood saying anything positive about it. Though I am sure there were a few as is always the case.
And when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, I remember several sighs of relief from my neighbors and one church member who had been my Sunday School teacher saying, “Well, thank goodness we don’t have to listen to him anymore.”
Then came Woodstock, and I was 17 and was vaguely aware of it from newscasts, but don’t remember anyone having much good to say about it, either. I do remember that a very nice farmer in our area agreed to host a music festival on his land, only to have to withdraw his support because of the local outrage that anyone would bring “hippies” to Ohio County.
The Vietnam War did not touch me, but several young soldiers from my hometown were killed, and no one said a negative word about the war. I was a high school senior when the shootings at Kent State occurred, and I remember no one in my town being sympathetic to the students at all.
Move ahead to the 1980s, and the dawn of the AIDS epidemic. I remember lots of jokes and ridicule directed towards members of the gay community. I remember being asked to lead a bereavement support group, a closed and hidden group, for families of people who had died of AIDS.
Families did not feel that they could tell people what their loved one really died of, so the group was a safe place to express their grief. And I came to know many gay and lesbian people, and they weren’t names in a news story anymore.
They were my friends and colleagues and I began to feel that I could not remain silent when they were persecuted and ridiculed and denied medical care. I was pastor by that time and I and some parishioners lost both family and friends and had lost some members because of my decision, but it was the right one.
How do I know? Because of this scripture: “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another. As I have loved you, so love one another.” (John 13:34-35).
What are we to do about the hate and violence in the United States? Take this above commandment seriously. It does not mean to love merely in a sentimental way, but in a genuine way.
Immigrants are not animals or subhuman; they are family members who are asking that we assist them. Love does not say that we have to ignore laws or take in every stranger, though it is difficult to draw any other conclusion from scripture.
It does mean that we must recognize each person’s humanity and know that we could easily be the one who is without a home or country.
People who appear different from us, whether from ethnic nationality or gender identification, or who think differently from us, through political affiliation, all of these are those whom God loves.
Those who would seek to murder have lost touch with that reality. I am for strong gun laws, but not because I think they will solve the problem. Alone, they will not.
But coupled with a willingness to scream less, listen more, work for peace and equality and not look at every stranger or person with whom we disagree as a potential threat, they will become a part of a solution.
In I Corinthians 13, Paul admonished us that love is not arrogant or rude, and it does not demand its own way. We have forgotten those truths. We can begin the healing process for our tired souls and country by remembering again, “love one another.”
