Our end of Hampshire County has lost another memorable citizen.
Carroll Omps of Bloomery, died on Aug. 17. Carroll was a fellow classmate at Capon Bridge High School, Class of 1962. He was liked and respected by all who knew him.
His store was located in the heart of Bloomery and he stocked it with everything needed in a rural area.
During a hard winter several years ago, I discovered my snow shovel was broken and we had a heavy snowfall. When I shopped in Winchester, snow shovels were gone and no restocking until the next fall.
I returned home by Route 522 and stopped at Carroll's store. Of course he had just what I needed. He definitely left this world a better place.
My neighbor, Donald Wolford, became seriously ill 2 weeks ago and spent a week in the hospital. He endured much testing before the source of his illness was discovered.
He had a bacterial infection in his colon complicated by an ulcer in the affected area. He responded well to treatment and is now recovering at home.
Guest pastor Linda Davis gave the message at Capon Chapel United Methodist Church on the first Sunday in September. We enjoyed her message about parables (an earthly story with a heavenly meaning) and hope she visits again.
As the last holiday of summer passes, I can feel autumn in the air. The goldenrod and purple ironweed are blooming in the side ditches as fall approaches. I hope we get some much-needed rain in our area.
Best wishes to everyone for a safe and happy Labor Day.
