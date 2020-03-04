KEYSER — The 8-county region of West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands will be joining the rest of the state to highlight all things maple March 21.
Mineral County will be no exception. Its 2 sugar houses, Indian Water Maple Company and Potomac State College Sugar Shack, will be open and holding tours that Saturday. Visit local, family-owned-and-operated sugar houses and participate in a variety of activities.
Sugar house activities will range from tree tapping and boiling demonstrations to tours and sampling. If you have never experienced a “sugar camp” now is your chance.
Along with the tours, Mineral County Tourism is inviting you to come out and shop its 1st Mineral County Maple Market. Vendors will be set up selling homemade maple-themed products from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market is being held at the Starcher Agriculture Complex on the Potomac State College campus. It is across the street from the PSC Sugar Shack.
If you’re interested in touring a local sugar camp you can find them at these addresses:
• Indian Water Maple Company, 1761 Burgess Hollow Road, New Creek.
• Potomac State College Sugar Shack, 471 Parkview Drive, Keyser.
Indian Maple will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and PSC will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Along with the sugar camps, businesses and organizations are participating in the maple festivities. Laurel Dale Church will be holding its annual Maple Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, buckwheat cakes, bacon, sausage and sausage gravy.
The Candlewyck Inn will be having a maple-themed dinner menu, available from 4 p.m. until close. M&S Bakery will be open with a maple-themed menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Finally, Queen’s Point Coffee will be open and serving maple-themed coffee drinks.
The names of artisans selling maple products are being shared on the Mineral County Tourism Facebook page. Items include baked goods and candy, dog treats, handcrafted wooden items, handcrafted quilted items, pork products and art.
Mountain Arts Guild will be set up at the market as well, offering free children’s activities. The activities include maple leaf coloring, face painting and a DIY take-home marigold planter. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.