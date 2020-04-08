With all the produce and meat contaminations last year, buying locally or growing a home garden is more important than ever, so plan accordingly.
The garden is a place where we can all get outdoors and there are many chores to hold the interest of even the youngest. But, before you go out, make a game of doing a few stretching exercises with the kids. I know they don’t need it, but adults always do.
Don’t forget to put on sunscreen, grab your gloves, wear a hat and take along some water for everyone. Have one of the children be responsible for seeing everyone has a drink.
Choosing what to plant can be shared by everyone and they may surprise you with their suggestions. Once you’ve decided what you want to grow and laid out the garden on paper or in your mind, it’s time to go out and get seeds. So it’s off to Valley View Nursery for seeds.
I am not sure how many people can be out and about at the nursery at one time, especially in the greenhouses, but they’ll give you all those instructions when you go. Plus, you can get soil and many other things besides seeds for your garden there.
Tractor Supply also has a lot of items you’ll need for your planting, including bulbs for summer flowers and flower seed packets. Odd-shaped gourds are easy to grow and always fun.
How about some gourds for birdhouses or growing a couple loofas for the shower this year? Give the kids their own section to plant (preferably in a sunny location) and care for and they might surprise you (and themselves) with the results.
They also have baby chicks at Tractor Supply. Larry was there yesterday and there were several children watching them. If you have a place for chickens, it could be something your children would enjoy.
These warm days are perfect for tilling up the garden and many seeds can be sown now. How about planting an early crop like peas?
Many bulbs can also be planted now and covered if really low night temperatures are expected.
Now that you’ve decided what you’re planting, let’s talk about what to do with produce once it’s harvested, whether from your garden or the farm market. Spring Valley Farm and Orchard always has delicious produce for canning and freezing.
Go online or stop by and tell them which vegetables you are most interested in canning. Later in summer, I am always talking about the importance of canning peaches, tomatoes or even pickles. There are church groups that get together and make preserves and even pumpkin butter.
Maybe this is the year to start your own group. Personally, I prefer freezing most vegetables, but we always can tomatoes, bushels and bushels of them.
This year Spring Valley is considering an area in their stores devoted to canning materials and possibly even a short video or an “in-person” demonstration. I realize this is not for today, but when those tomatoes and peaches start coming, you’ll wish you’d paid more attention to this.
One more thing. Larry ran into a neighbor last week and she told him Food Lion was totally out of bread and milk, so she stopped at Spring Valley and got them there. Maybe a bit more expensive, but if you need it...
This year we are using a new method to counteract the deer, it’s called Milorganite. It’s a soil additive, rich in nitrogen and apparently, the deer are repulsed by it. It’s free flowing granules are very easy to use and we have filled many “stocking bags” with it.
(By stocking bags, I mean old nylon stockings.) They don’t dissolve in the rain and should hold up in other weather conditions.
We spread some granules around certain plants and the bags are hanging around the perimeter of the yard. Not everything got the granules because nitrogen promotes leaves and most of our plants are flowers.
But placed out a little from the plant should be fine. We shall see how this works.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.