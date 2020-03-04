Getting the greenery together for the start of the season is a big job, and Paul Roomsburg of Valley View Greenhouse says that it’s not the most glamorous time of year for them.
“It’s messy for a while,” Roomsburg said. “We have a to-do list, and straightening up isn’t there yet.”
The main storage area at Valley View that leads into a seating area is strewn with soil, various tools and boxes, and Roomsburg said that while “everything right now is in disarray,” they are making progress with their planting and are on schedule for them to open once spring is in full swing.
Right now, these greenhouses are in the midst of their seeding and transplanting phase.
“Everything is a baby right now,” Roomsburg said.
Ernie and Judy Baisden, the owners of Abundant Life Greenhouse in Shanks, are also busy in the early stages of planting and seeding in the warmth of their greenhouse.
“We seed all of our own vegetables and most of our flowers, but we do get a lot of our flowers in already about an inch high,” Ernie said. “Right now, we have tomatoes that have just come up out of the ground.”
Both the Roomsburgs and the Baisdens grow and sell vegetables as well as ornamental plants, perennial and annual flowers, and bushes and shrubs.
“I’m the only man in the county that buys his wife 1,200 flowers for Valentine’s Day,” Ernie said with a laugh. “They’re geraniums.”
These recently planted geraniums are lined up like soil soldiers on one of the Baisdens’ tables in their greenhouse, which is currently sectioned off with a partition.
“We don’t need all 5 bays to be heated right now,” Ernie explained. “As we get more and more material in, we will pull the temporary partition down and use the other bays.”
The heating of the bays, the Baisdens said, is probably the hardest part about preparing for the season.
“We heat with an outdoor wood furnace,” Judy said, “so it takes a lot of firewood.”
“It takes a lot of effort to keep that heat going,” Ernie added. “On a sunny day, we don’t need to keep the heat going during the day.”
At Abundant Life, the heating schedule during the cold part of the season is a rigorous one. Ernie explained that in the evenings, the furnace needs to be fired around 5 or 6 p.m., and then he has to come back at 10 or 11 p.m. to do it again. In the morning, he comes back around 7 a.m., and this schedule occurs daily until the weather warms up.
“It has to be done February through mid-April, usually,” Judy said. “You never know this season, but it’s a couple months with that schedule.”
Roomsburg noted that for him, timing seems to present the hardest obstacle this time of year.
“There’s not enough hours in the day,” Roomsburg acknowledged.
To show people what goes on behind the scenes at Valley View, Roomsburg said that they will be hosting an open house on March 7 from 11-1 p.m.
“We’re not really open yet. We just want to let people walk around and see what goes on behind the scenes,” Roomsburg said. “We’re not going to clean up. This is real. We’re not Lowe’s.”
Abundant Life will be hosting an open house also, on the first Saturday of May, also with free food and live music.
Judy said that while satisfying the customers is one of the highlights of her job, the plants make her happy, too.
“I enjoy the growing part,” she said. “Seeing the plants develop and come into full bloom and making the customers happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.