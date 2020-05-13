ROMNEY — Romney Elementary sits on the western side of the county, its brick structure crumbling around the students that are trying to learn there. Security concerns, structural safety and lack of space are all issues that RES shares with most of the other elementary schools in the county, the schools that need a serious bit of TLC that the bond election the beginning of next month can offer them.
Security has been a resurfacing issue with the old schools in the county, and RES certainly has security concerns of its own. Leana Timbrook of Romney, who worked with the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan committee, said that because the campus of RES is a big one, there are more opportunities for cracks in the RES safety armor.
“There are 2 middle door entrances, there are multiple front door entrances and multiple bottom entrances,” Timbrook recalled. “Then, you have the lower entrance (tunnel) and the unsecured entrances at the old Romney Junior High School.” Timbrook also described the tunnel at RES itself as “miserable and cracked and damp.”
With brick and mortar cracks around many of the window frames in the school, Timbrook said that she wouldn’t be surprised if the doors have similar structural problems.
“If the brick and mortar is failing, the door frame is not going to hold firm,” she pointed out.
While RES does have a man trap at the front entrance and an additional area of security, the other entrances are much easier to access.
“Unless all entrances have man trap doors, the building is still not secure to outside entrance,” Timbrook said.
The size and spread-out nature of the RES campus is something that not only can affect the safety of the students, but their daily life at school as well. Timbrook noted that it is a “hike” from point A to point B in the school, which can be challenging for a class that is moving from the cafeteria to the other classrooms in the school.
“Imagine a classroom with 25 students. Point A to point B feels like a lifetime of gray hair,” Timbrook explained. “This travel time allows for behaviors, lack of focus and distraction from the original task given. Ultimately, time and efficiency is that issue.”
RES principal Nicole Morris said that this year, there were 2 4th grade classrooms, each with 28 kids in it.
“That was a space issue,” said Morris. “28 4th graders cramped in a small classroom.”
The sheer age of the school is truly the elephant in the room when it comes to the discussion of the state of the educational facilities in Hampshire County.
“The overarching theme is that our building is old, and so every repair or upgrade has been patching up an old building,” said Morris. “We’re sitting on old materials, and everything that needs repairs has already been patched up.” In a building like RES, leaks are commonplace after heavy rains.
Morris also said that while the age of the building is something she and her staff do have to work around, the construction is sound.
“It’s just old,” she put simply.
In the old building, built in 1931, classrooms on the upstairs level are no longer usable by the school. Some of the unusable classrooms are actually sitting above classrooms that, in a time not plagued by a pandemic, would have students in it.
The school is home to 4 modular classrooms, which, while Morris said she wasn’t 100 percent sure about the inside condition, she said she guessed that there were at the very least leaks, and that the steps around them were all in need of repair.
“My parents and husband’s parent’s went to Hampshire County schools. My husband and I both went to Hampshire County schools. My older children both graduated from Hampshire County schools,” Timbrook rattled off. “I believe that I would give my life, sell everything I own and jump through circus hoops to protect and provide the best life and education resources for my children and grandchildren.”
Timbrook said that the number 1 priority for the members of the CEFP committee during their planning process was classroom size.
“The architecture for these new schools had to prioritize multiple classrooms for each grade,” she explained. “As population growth is not really a priority in our county, the architectural firm was able to utilize current numbers with minor changes to districting to allow for this smaller classroom.”
While the elementary school is home to dilapidated buildings, safety concerns and space issues, paired with its standing as an extremely old school in Hampshire County and about due for a replacement, the bond levy has the potential to get the ball rolling on progress. Progress, Timbrook remarked, is necessary in order for future students to have better opportunities.
“I don’t ever want to hear a grandparent or a young adult say, ‘well, I’ll never have a kid in these schools,’” said Timbrook. “Vote yes, and provide for opportunity for those coming behind us.”
More resources
For an overview of the condition of the Hampshire County Schools before the bond election, including an information sheet, PowerPoint presentation outlining the main issues at each school and photos of the schools’ conditions, see the Hampshire County Schools website and on the left, click the “Bond Levy Election Facts” tab.
