The last of the hummingbirds have left along with most of the dragonflies. Maybe they could form a support group and travel together to their winter homes.
In the meantime we have more and more stinkbugs coming in. I wish they had a winter home to migrate to far, far away to instead of my home.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Pat Shanholtz. Pat passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Pat was from Fort Ashby and lived in the Oldtown area and was a member of the Oldtown United Methodist Church, where I attend.
Pat had a beautiful soprano voice and was known for really hitting the high notes. She sang in the choir every Sunday and usually sang a solo also. Pat will be missed by her family and friends in the area and by her church family which she also loved very much.
This past Sunday Wanda Koontz, Laura Fletcher, and Janet Burton all met at Billie Rae Householder’s cabin in Paw Paw for the class of 1968 get-together dinner.
Last Saturday Amanda Koontz attended a wedding celebration in Annapolis for Chris and Ramona Potter. Sunday, Michele and son Eli Embrey and friend Hayden Hibbs, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee had lunch at Pam and Harry Cage’s in Flintstone.
